Evercade's Indie Heroes Collection 2 Will Launch In January
Evercade announced their next indie cartridge release, Indie Heroes Collection 2, will officially launch onto their system in January. Following up on their one indie game a month system, this will bring you a year's worth of indie titles into a singular collection for you to enjoy. You can pre-order it starting on November 4th as it has the following games for you to play.
"Indie Heroes Collection 2 brings together 12 great new games by talented independent developers from all over the world. Originally made for classic systems, this specially curated lineup showcases a variety of game styles and provides plenty of depth and variety to explore!
- Tapeworm Disco Puzzle: Tapeworm Disco Puzzle is a puzzle game, and the companion piece to Flea! from the Indie Heroes Collection 1 cartridge for Evercade. Keep the beats banging while you help out your little hairy friends!
- Nessy the Robot: Nessy the Robot is a platformer in classic 8-bit style, ready for you to enjoy on Evercade. But all is not quite as it seems in this colorful retro world!
- Reknum Souls Adventure: Adventure through a world presented from both top-down and side-on perspectives in Reknum Souls Adventure, a sprawling 8-bit action RPG for Evercade.
- The Cowlitz Gamers Adventure Trilogy: Originally released as a series of three 8-bit games sold in aid of charity, The Cowlitz Gamers Adventure Trilogy for Evercade will keep you on your toes with challenging precision platforming.
- The Gruniożerca Trilogy: The Gruniożerca Trilogy for Evercade celebrates the life of Grunio, a beloved pet guinea pig who sadly departed this world in 2019. He will forever be remembered with this trilogy of challenging 8-bit puzzlers!
- Anguna: Scourge of the Goblin King: Anguna: Scourge of the Goblin King is a non-linear open-world 8-bit adventure for Evercade. Can you defeat the evil force threatening the realm?
- Eyra, The Crow Maiden: Eyra, The Crow Maiden is a visually stunning 16-bit platformer for Evercade, in which the eponymous heroine is tasked with rescuing her village's warriors from the dread Infernal Marauder.
- Beer Slinger: In Beer Slinger, a new 8-bit game for Evercade, you've just taken a job in the most popular bar in town. Can you keep up with customer demand for a full week?
- Lunar Journey: Lunar Journey brings an adventure originally designed for a classic 8-bit handheld to Evercade. Can you track down the precious minerals to complete your mission?
- Yeah Yeah Beebiss II: Yeah Yeah Beebiss II for Evercade is the 8-bit sequel to a video game that may or may not have existed — no one really knows! At least we know this one's real.
- Gelatinous: Humanity Lost: Gelatinous: Humanity Lost for Evercade sees you turned from a brave explorer into a puddle of sticky goo. Can you regain your humanity in this 8-bit platform adventure?
- Nix: The Paradox Relic: Nix: The Paradox Relic for Evercade is an 8-bit action adventure in which you guide the eponymous bounty hunter on her quest to track down dangerous space pirates in an abandoned base.