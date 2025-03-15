Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everdream Village, Untold Tales, VARSAV Game Studio

Everdream Village Announced For Early Access This Year

The cozy farming game Everdream Village was annoucned this past week, with plans to go to Early Access sometime in 2025 on Steam

Article Summary Discover Everdream Village, a new cozy farming game set for Early Access in 2025.

Explore magical islands and build a thriving, interactive village.

Engage with unique animals, expanding your farm and village life.

Terraform lands, embark on quests, and enjoy sandbox adventures!

Indie game developer VARSAV Game Studio and publisher Untold Tales revealed their latest game, Everdream Village, and confirmed it will come to Early Access this year. This is a brand-new cozy farming adventure title in which you'll start a farm near the titular town and bring new life to the fields and the community, growing whatever crops and raiding wildlife how you see fit. No date was set for the EA release, but you can check out the trailer and info here, as they plan to eventually release it on PC and all three major consoles.

Everdream Village

Everdream Village is the next evolution of Everdream Valley, allowing Mooneaters to take the best parts of the original game and expand on it with new mechanics, a bigger world and deeper systems that help you connect with your cozy home, its residents and most importantly, the cute cuddly animals under your care.

Sail Around and Explore Magical Islands: Set sail and explore a collection of enchanted islands, each with their own ecosystems, treasures, and resources to help you grow and expand your village.

Set sail and explore a collection of enchanted islands, each with their own ecosystems, treasures, and resources to help you grow and expand your village. Build a Living, Breathing Village: Your village is a thriving community that reacts to your choices. Befriend NPCs, manage their moods, and even possibly find romance. The village you build and maintain affects how everyone feels and behaves from a variety of factors.

Your village is a thriving community that reacts to your choices. Befriend NPCs, manage their moods, and even possibly find romance. The village you build and maintain affects how everyone feels and behaves from a variety of factors. Dive into an Animal Paradise: Interact with a massive variety of wild and domestic animals that each bring something different to the ecosystem. Breed and cross-breed animals to create unique variations of inherited traits. And when the islands' magic takes hold, transform into different animals to see the world through their eyes and maybe even cause a little mischief along the way.

Interact with a massive variety of wild and domestic animals that each bring something different to the ecosystem. Breed and cross-breed animals to create unique variations of inherited traits. And when the islands' magic takes hold, transform into different animals to see the world through their eyes and maybe even cause a little mischief along the way. Make Your Farm Flourish: Turn your little village into a thriving farm! Grow crops, care for animals, and build relationships with your fellow villagers. Each has their own routines, personality, and needs. The more they like you, the more they'll help around the place – harvesting crops, chopping wood, and even feeding your animals.

Turn your little village into a thriving farm! Grow crops, care for animals, and build relationships with your fellow villagers. Each has their own routines, personality, and needs. The more they like you, the more they'll help around the place – harvesting crops, chopping wood, and even feeding your animals. Terraform the Land: Shape the world to match your vision! Raise hills, carve out rivers, or dig deep underground to uncover hidden secrets, lost treasures, and rare resources.

Shape the world to match your vision! Raise hills, carve out rivers, or dig deep underground to uncover hidden secrets, lost treasures, and rare resources. A Sandbox of Adventures: Beyond farming and building, Everdream Village is packed with activities! Cook delicious meals, fish in scenic waters, collect rare creatures, or help villagers with unique quests. Every day offers something to make your time here feel like a never-ending adventure.

