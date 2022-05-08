EverMerge Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With Multi-Week Event

Big Fish Games released details of a multi-week event they're holding in EverMerge to celebrate the game's second anniversary. Like many anniversary events before them, this is a chance to take part in some exclusive fun throughout the game that includes snagging collectibles, attending live celebrations, taking part in new things to do, and more. You can check out their plans for the next few weeks below as the anniversary is currently live.

May 5th-7th – The main event includes a birthday live op, 3 new landmarks and 2 special offers for players. Players completing the live op and collecting the reward landmark will win entry to an exclusive after party. 2nd Anniversary Island Event: Players will create merge chains to clear obstacles to unlock new parts of the island. Players will earn disco balls with each merge to add towards their progress. A special, disco-themed landmark will be rewarded as well as a Birthday Cake landmark piece. Interactive Landmark: Buck & Chuck's DJ Booth will be available for players to unlock after collecting Golden Records throughout the game and going to the DJ Booth to unlock a new landmark. Birthday-Themed Offers: Players will be able to take advantage of a variety of birthday-themed events including an Event Boost which includes chests with gems and energy to help boost event progress and a Double Offer with items to enhance gameplay. A new landmark is also available through the Double Offer.

May 12th-18th – The Exclusive After Party will be accessible to lucky players who participated in the week 2 live op and collected the Buck & Chuck's DJ Booth landmark. Players will be able to participate in a Q&A with the EverMerge team and receive fun and exclusive game content the week of the after party.

May 19th-25th – To end the celebration, players will receive a goody bag filled with virtual swag and personalized fun facts to showcase the EverMerge journey so far and to thank all the players who have joined in on the celebration.