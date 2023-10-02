Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Rockfish Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everspace 2

Everspace 2 Launches New Massive Update For Free

Rockfish Games have an all-new update out for Everspace 2, giving players new additions to the game and some improvements.

Rockfish Games have dropped a new update into Everspace 2 with a ton of content, as they celebrate the success of the game on consoles. The Armed & Dangerous update gives you several new additions for ships, new companion perks, improved music and audio, and so much more. We have more info about it below as it is free to download right now on PC and consoles.

Everspace 2: Armed & Dangerous Update

Today, we're bringing the Armed & Dangerous Update to all platforms. This free update is gear-focused and brings a few community-requested features, as well as a slew of tweaks and bug fixes. At its heart, Everspace 2 is a looter-shooter, and what every good looter-shooter needs is more items. With today's update, we bring ten new item sets, two new companion perks, four new ship perks for each class, four new catalysts for crafting, 15 new Tier 4 wing modules, and more to Everspace 2. We've also added more than 40 new item attributes to the loot pool, giving you all a greater variety of potential combinations to fit together. We can't wait to see the amazing builds you'll create! Now, we've already anticipated that many players will be seeking that one perfect piece of gear to complete a build, and to aid you, we've added a new gear modifier action feature that allows re-rolling of bonus attributes. New paint and module randomizers make it easy to switch things up. Like a previous version? Just select undo to return to it.

Companion Perks

Tareen and Khala bring more to the table with additional perks that address requests made by the community. Khala's Supra Vision perk reveals the location, but not the solution, for secrets in an area once the majority have been collected. The trigger for secrets being revealed depends on how many secrets are in an area—if there are five or fewer secrets, the remaining one gets revealed. If between six and ten secrets, the remaining two get revealed. If more than ten secrets, the remaining three get revealed. Got a literal ton of iron in your cargo hold? Tareen's Resource Selling perk will open up his list of trader contacts, allowing players to sell gathered resource items and crafting components while docked at stations with stores. Khala's Supra Vision and Elek's Fire Support perks can now be toggled on or off in their respective perks screens.

Tier 4 Wing Modules

As shown during last week's sneak peek stream, there are 15 new tier 4 wing sets being added for our 9 ship classes. Now, your top-tier ships will feel even more stylish. Ship modules are purely cosmetic, so feel free to mix things up with new randomizer buttons that mix up available modules and color options.

Music and Audio

Sharp-eared fans will notice that several in-game tracks have been subtly improved. While our talented composer and audio designer, Gero Goerlich was hard at work rearranging and remixing tracks for the Everspace 2 Official Soundtrack, he set some time aside to bring some of those adjustments in-game as well. More on the OST below. As Erik showed off during the Armed & Dangerous sneak peek stream, we're also adding some new audio flourishes to the game—the most noticeable of which is the variety of booster sounds! Each set item booster will have a special sound set that will make cruising through areas with top-tier gear feel more unique. From the gentle energy pulses of the Tides of Siren's Sea set Hydrosurge Drive simulating the sound of ocean waves to the rich thrum of the Opulence Deluxe Booster, these new sounds will be a treat for your ears. Unfortunately, these new booster sounds did not make it into the build certified for this release, but they will be coming in a future update.

