Every Single Winner From The Game Awards 2025

Last night, we posted about the endless parade of commercials that aired during The Game Awards 2025, along with our personal thoughts on having to sit through it. Today, we list the winners from the actual awards part of the show. Tale as old as time, everyone jokes that the show is 10 minutes of awards scattered through three hours of commercials. Well, that's not quite accurate. This year it was roughly 20 minutes worth of awards peppered throughout three and a half hours of commercials. In any case, we have the full list of winners below, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 taking home the most awards including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Performance, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best RPG.

The Game Awards 2025 – Winners

GAME OF THE YEAR: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) BEST GAME DIRECTION: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) BEST NARRATIVE: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) BEST ART DIRECTION: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) BEST SCORE AND MUSIC: Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 BEST AUDIO DESIGN: Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA) BEST PERFORMANCE: Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY: Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks) GAMES FOR IMPACT: South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios) BEST ONGOING: No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games) BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) BEST INDEPENDENT GAME: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive) BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive) BEST MOBILE GAME: Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.) BEST VR/AR: The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games) BEST ACTION: Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hades II (Supergiant Games) BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE: Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry) BEST RPG: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) BEST FIGHTING: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation) BEST FAMILY: Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) BEST SIM/STRATEGY: Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix) BEST SPORTS/RACING: Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) BEST MULTIPLAYER: Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios) BEST ADAPTATION: The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions) MOST ANTICIPATED GAME: Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games) CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR: MoistCr1TiKaL

MoistCr1TiKaL BEST ESPORTS GAME: Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve) BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE: Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends) BEST ESPORTS TEAM: Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2 PLAYERS' VOICE: Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

