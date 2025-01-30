Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Playism, Video Games | Tagged: Playism Game Show Mini

Everything Announced During The Playism Game Show Mini

Playism held a special livestream overnight, as they showcased five games on the way in the near future during the Playism Game Show Mini

Break Arts III returns with enhanced gameplay, launching on Steam in Spring 2025.

Nitro Express offers action-packed missions, arriving on Steam in Spring 2025.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell and Snezhinka both debut on consoles in February.

Break Arts III

The beautiful battle racing game is back, deeper and with more freedom than ever. Compete in all sorts of stages, each with varying terrain, gravity, and temperature. Achieve victory by designing appropriate machines and piloting them skillfully! Choose from a wide variety of parts to create and compete with your very own unique machines… or simply admire your creations in Diorama Mode! Build the fastest, most powerful, and most beautiful machines to compete in racing, battle, and battle racing competitions. Break Arts III releases on Steam in Spring 2025, but not before joining Steam Next Fest in February!

Nitro Express

Welcome to Nitro City, Tokyo Special Administrative Region! The metropolis of Tokyo is a bit different from what you might know. Clear missions to help the Atypical Vehicle Disposal Squad protect the city! As inspector Asahina, you're authorized to use any and all firearms. Learn about your guns and gadgets and adapt to any situation you're thrown into! Run n' gun or stand still to aim properly as you fight against hostile tanks and helicopters. Aim freely in all directions and blow up the enemy spectacularly! Nitro Express is coming to Steam in Spring 2025, and will also join Steam Next Fest in February!

EDEN.schemata();

You awaken in a dark, locked room, only to find a broken android and a headless body… Investigate every corner of a lab isolated from the world to solve this strange murder mystery. What you notice will reshape this world, from the premise of the story, to the game itself. Experience a narrative that can only be realized in video game format. EDEN.schemata(); releases on Steam in Spring 2025, and will be joining Steam Next Fest in February!

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell

An ominous bell rings near the village of Koho… The sound of the bell attracts demons, who threaten to invade the village. Momo Reinol, Koho's most capable priestess, is sent to investigate the bell toll and protect the village, and most importantly, the sacred Lun Tree… The game's lore-rich world is depicted in gorgeous pixel art and animation. Fight unique enemies with melee combos, well-timed dodges, and skillful archery. Use various "Sigils" hidden across the map to freely customize your play style. Defeat threatening bosses that stand in your way and save the village from destruction. Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is the newest entry in the Momodora series of Metroidvanias that began in 2010, and will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 6.

Snezhinka

Play as Snezhinka, whose older sister is a member of the elite Molten Iron Squadron. One day, her sister abruptly stops contacting her. In order to find her and bring her home, Snezhinka joins the private military company Blue Peacock Co., throwing herself into the war. In this dystopian world depicted in 2.5D pixel art, fight in various battlefields and defend your objective against waves of enemies. Your everyday salary gets heavily deducted after taxes and other expenses. Use what's left to strengthen yourself, buy new equipment, and recruit coworkers to fight by your side. In Story Mode, the story changes based on who you recruit, resulting in multiple unique endings. The game also features two different challenge modes complete with online rankings, as well as a collection of in-game discoveries and an art book. Fight in the front lines to bring Snezhinka's sister home. Snezhinka, the sequel to Marfusha, will release on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 13.

