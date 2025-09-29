Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MagicCon, MagicCon Atlanta, marvel super heroes, star trek, the hobbit

Everything Magic: The Gathering Revealed at MagicCon Atlanta 2025

MagicCon Atlanta 2025 took place this past weekend, as we have the rundown of all the major Magic: The Gathering announcements

Article Summary Major Magic: The Gathering sets announced, including Final Fantasy, Marvel, The Hobbit, and Star Trek.

Return to Lorwyn with Lorwyn Eclipsed and a D&D Beyond digital expansion, plus new Strixhaven set and novel.

New 60-card Theme Decks and Draft Night products launching with each main set for fresh Standard play.

Reality Fracture set to conclude the current Magic story arc, reshaping the Multiverse in late 2026.

MagicCon Atlanta took place this past weekend in Georgia, and during the event, the team made several major announcements for Magic: The Gathering coming over the next calendar year. Among them were the reveals of the next Marvel set, a Star Trek set, a new one for The Hobbit, several mainline sets, new theme decks, draft nights, and more. We have the rundown of everything shown off during the presentation here from the team, and the presentation above.

Magic: The Gathering — Final Fantasy (December 5, 2025)

Magic: The Gathering — Final Fantasy is a celebration of the Final Fantasy franchise, capturing the iconic moments, characters, and items that fans love. We're continuing this collaboration with new treatments, new products, and new cards. You'll find some of your favorite cards from the original release with new treatments and new-to-Magic cards that capture iconic moments from the franchise. Relive beloved moments from Final Fantasy games with the Magic: The Gathering — Final Fantasy Scene Boxes. Each Scene Box includes six new-to-Magic cards that recreate a scene from one of the Final Fantasy games, including: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy IX, and Final Fantasy XV. Final Fantasy VII captured the hearts of players across the world. The Limit Break Commander Deck depicts this game through Magic. The Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy VII Commander Deck – Game Edition is only available in North America, with a brand-new promo card and an online download code for Final Fantasy VII.

Magic: The Gathering – Lorwyn Eclipsed (January 23, 2026)

Fans will return to the land of light and shadow with Lorwyn Eclipsed. Magic players first set foot on Lorwyn—and its grim counterpart Shadowmoor—nearly eighteen years ago. In the intervening years, Magic has grown and shifted, but fans' enduring love of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor has remained. Now, it's time for a full-fledged return to the plane with Lorwyn Eclipsed, one of Magic's most beloved settings. And soon, fans will be able to also weave Lorwyn into their Dungeons & Dragons adventures – with Lorwyn: First Light, a D&D digital expansion available only on D&D Beyond! With a new adventure, Lorwyn and Shadowmoore-specific magic items and monsters, a brand new Rimekin species, and more, players will be able to run their own campaign on this mythical plane. Lorwyn: First Light arrives on D&D Beyond on November 18, 2025.

Magic: The Gathering – Secrets of Strixhaven (April 2026)

Class is back in session with Secrets of Strixhaven! Magic is returning to Arcavios and the greatest school in the Multiverse, Strixhaven University. This time it will be all about life off-campus as these brave students explore what lies beyond the walls of their colleges. In addition to the set, Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos is a brand-new young-adult novel written by Seanan McGuire. This novel will follow a different group of Strixhaven students in their quest to discover who they're meant to be—and where, in the wide Multiverse, they might belong.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes (June 2026)

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes calls all Marvel fans to assemble Earth's mightiest heroes and beyond. This massive set draws upon characters from across the Marvel Universe, ranging from famous Super Hero teams to villains bent on world domination. This set marks the continuation of the Magic | Marvel collaboration, following the recent launch of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit (August 2026)

Magic is traveling back to Middle-earth for Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit. Players can join Bilbo, Thorin, Gandalf, and other beloved characters on the journey to the Lonely Mountain. This set holds treasures both familiar and new, which we'll reveal later. For now, we'll keep our secrets safe. They are… PRECIOUS to us.

Magic: The Gathering – Reality Fracture (October 2026)

Reality Fracture is the epic conclusion of the current arc of Magic Story. Following a showdown in the Meditation Realm at the end of Tarkir: Dragonstorm, the fate of the Multiverse lies in the hands of those who seek to reshape it. Fans can expect to see some of their favorite characters return in this set that might just reshape the Multiverse.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek (November 2026)

Magic: The Gathering is honoring the 60th anniversary of Star Trek with a special tribute set releasing in November 2026. Celebrating six decades of storytelling across television and film, this release captures the spirit of exploration, discovery, and imagination that has inspired fans for generations. From the pioneering adventures of the original series to the bold new frontiers introduced in later series and films, this set brings together iconic characters and moments that showcase the enduring legacy of Star Trek.

Introducing Theme Decks

Starting with Lorwyn Eclipsed, Magic: The Gathering will be adding two new products to the 2026 lineup. The first of these are 60-card Theme Decks. These are ready-to-play Standard decks featuring cards from throughout the format. Each deck includes a mix of Standard staple cards and strategy-specific inclusions. The first two Theme Decks—the Angels deck and the Pirates deck—will release alongside Lorwyn Eclipsed, followed by two more Theme Decks with Secrets of Strixhaven, and two more with Reality Fracture.

Introducing Draft Night

In 2026, Magic: The Gathering is introducing a special new Draft Night product. Starting with Lorwyn Eclipsed, players can pick up a Draft Night product and start drafting with friends right away. This product has everything fans need to host a Pick-Two Draft event for four players, including basic lands, tokens, and even a Collector Booster to give away at the end. The first Draft Night product will be released alongside Lorwyn Eclipsed, followed by Draft Night products for each tabletop Magic set next year.

