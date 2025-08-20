Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gamescom, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2025, Opening Night Live

Everything Revealed at Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live

We have a brief rundown of everything revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025, with some interesting new titles

Article Summary All major announcements and game trailers from Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live summarized here

Big reveals include LEGO Batman, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Silent Hill f, and Resident Evil Requiem

New titles and DLC previews for blockbuster franchises like Fortnite, He-Man, and World of Warcraft

Complete alphabetical list of every game and expansion revealed during the two-hour livestream

It's time for Gamescom 2025, and you know what that means! Its time for the return of several two-hour livestreams of game commercials, starting with Opening Night Live 2025. The show kicked off the week of events happening in Cologne, Germany, as gamers, media, developers, and more descend on the city for Europe's biggest yearly convention. Among the reveals last night were a new LEGO Batman game, an extended look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, a new He-Man video game, more from PVKK, a better in-depth look at both Silent Hill f and Resident Evil Requiem, the trailer for Fallout – Season 2, a World Of Warcraft: Midnight preview, and being blown away by Hollow Knight: Silksong. We have the full list of everything revealed this week during the show for you below, as you can watch the whole thing here.

Gamescom 2025 – Opening Night Live Reveals

Absolum

Age of Empires 4

Arknights: Endfield

Black Myth: Zhongkui

Bubsy 4D

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Cinder City

Cronos: The New Dawn

Cult of the Lamb Woolhaven DLC

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

The Darkest Files

Deadpool VR

Death by Scrolling

Delta Force

Denshattack

Enshrouded

Europa Universalis 4

Fate Trigger

Fortnite x Squid Game

Keeper

Ghost of Yotei

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Dragon Pearl of Destruction

Honor of Kings World

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC

Inzoi Island Getaway

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC

La Divina Commedia

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Long Gone

Lords of the Fallen 2

Moonlighter 2

Never to Everness

Ninja Gaiden 4

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Outer Worlds 2

Outlaws + Handful of Missions Remastered

Pac-Man World 2 RePac

PVKK (Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant)

Project Spectrum

Resident Evil Requiem

Road Kings

Routine

Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Silent Hill f

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Swords of Legends

Time Takers

Unbeatable

Valor Mortis

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War 4

World of Tanks 2.0

World of Tanks Heat

World of Warcraft: Midnight

Zero Parades for Fake Radicals

