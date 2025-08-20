Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gamescom, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2025, Opening Night Live
Everything Revealed at Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live
We have a brief rundown of everything revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025, with some interesting new titles
It's time for Gamescom 2025, and you know what that means! Its time for the return of several two-hour livestreams of game commercials, starting with Opening Night Live 2025. The show kicked off the week of events happening in Cologne, Germany, as gamers, media, developers, and more descend on the city for Europe's biggest yearly convention. Among the reveals last night were a new LEGO Batman game, an extended look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, a new He-Man video game, more from PVKK, a better in-depth look at both Silent Hill f and Resident Evil Requiem, the trailer for Fallout – Season 2, a World Of Warcraft: Midnight preview, and being blown away by Hollow Knight: Silksong. We have the full list of everything revealed this week during the show for you below, as you can watch the whole thing here.
- Absolum
- Age of Empires 4
- Arknights: Endfield
- Black Myth: Zhongkui
- Bubsy 4D
- Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Cinder City
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Cult of the Lamb Woolhaven DLC
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- The Darkest Files
- Deadpool VR
- Death by Scrolling
- Delta Force
- Denshattack
- Enshrouded
- Europa Universalis 4
- Fate Trigger
- Fortnite x Squid Game
- Keeper
- Ghost of Yotei
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Dragon Pearl of Destruction
- Honor of Kings World
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC
- Inzoi Island Getaway
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC
- La Divina Commedia
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Long Gone
- Lords of the Fallen 2
- Moonlighter 2
- Never to Everness
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Outer Worlds 2
- Outlaws + Handful of Missions Remastered
- Pac-Man World 2 RePac
- PVKK (Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant)
- Project Spectrum
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Road Kings
- Routine
- Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
- Silent Hill f
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
- Swords of Legends
- Time Takers
- Unbeatable
- Valor Mortis
- Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War 4
- World of Tanks 2.0
- World of Tanks Heat
- World of Warcraft: Midnight
- Zero Parades for Fake Radicals