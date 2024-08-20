Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2024, Geoff Keighley, Opening Night Live

Everything Revealed During Gamescom 2024s Opening Night Live

As it has become tradition, Gamescom 2024 started with the Opening Night Live showcase, with dozens upon dozens of video game trailers

In what's become a yearly tradition, Gamescom 2024 held its Opening Night Live presentation, hosted by Geoff Keighley live from Cologne, Germany. For two hours, as it has been every year with the show and others, we got several trailers of upcoming games and updates on already announced titles, plus some world premiere games in the mix. Below is the full rundown of everything revealed during that presentation.

Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 is the fourth mainline title and seventh overall entry in the franchise. Players will once again assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they search for secret alien treasure while blasting everything in sight.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Extended Gameplay

Welcome to "Most Wanted" mission, a clandestine, signature Call of Duty: Black Ops infiltration with high stakes and even higher rewards: In this case, the retrieval and rescue of the notorious and legendary wildcard operative Russell Adler from a CIA Black Site hidden below the Capitol Station in Washington D.C. Playing the role of "Case," a key member of the Black Ops team led by Frank Woods, your cohorts on the ground are comprised of Woods' protégé Troy Marshall, backed up by technical guru Felix Neumann, and Sevati "Sev" Dumas, an infiltration and assassination specialist. As the action begins, Troy and Felix have commandeered a S.W.A.T. truck parked on the edge of the Capitol Station grounds, and the two are confirming Felix's latest gadget – a camera with retinal scanning capabilities – is operational. Now, the time has come for its first field test. Marshall sums up the mission succinctly: You're to show up to a political fundraiser, obtain retinal identification from a senator who has the clearance to enter the Black Site, and grab Adler from the Black Site before anyone knows what's happening. Naturally, that's easier said than done.

Goat Simulator Remastered

The greatest simulation game known to man and goat returns, with familiar caprine chaos, upgraded graphics and lighting, many intentional features that definitely aren't bugs, and fan-favourite DLC, all in one package. In Goat Simulator, step into the hooves of Pilgor, a rambunctious goat with a tendency for destruction and chaos. Jump, kick, and lick your way across GoatVille as you find creative ways to ruin NPC's days. Players earn points for the destruction they cause, which are used to unlock new features and mutators to enhance the goaty gameplay. For Goat Simulator Remastered, mutators have been reworked, allowing players to choose whichever "goat" they desire to play as from a handy in-game menu. No more restarting the game to change how you look! Players will also enjoy new and improved visuals, updated textures, pretty new lighting, and some brand-new foliage – just like no one asked for.

Persona 3 Reload – Persona 5 Boss Fight

Wholly unique to Persona 3 Reload's Episode Aigis, the encounter with the masked boy presents a hardcore challenge for players via a secret boss fight, replete with striking themes from Persona 5 Royal. The confrontation is one part of the larger Episode Aigis -The Answer- content expansion, a major post-ending DLC that further develops the story of Persona 3 Reload and serves as a story epilogue. The Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass includes Episode Aigis -The Answer-, the Velvet Costume & BGM Set, and the Persona 5 Royal EX & Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Sets. The Expansion Pass is available for purchase on digital storefronts for $34.99 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It is also available at no extra cost for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through January 31, 2025.

Dying Light: The Beast

You are Kyle Crane, the man whose selflessness during the initial virus outbreak saved many from a fate worse than death. After more than a decade in captivity, you find yourself in a world that's changed, and not for the better. Now, you'll need to use the survival skills that kept you alive all those years ago to save even more innocent lives. They caged you like an animal. Years of brutal experimentation took its toll, but the zombie DNA and yours are now intertwined so that you are able to unleash a beast-like power. It flows through your veins. No one can take it from you. Use it. And you'll discover it's not just a curse.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

he new trailer introduces the main protagonists of the Buu Saga, Ultimate Gohan and Super Buu, to the expansive roster of 163 characters. Developed by Spike Chunsoft and harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero promises lightning-paced combat, large destructible environments, and stunning visuals powered by new-gen platforms to deliver the sequel to the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series fans have been waiting for after more than a 15-year hiatus. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be released on October 11, 2024, and is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

King Of Meat

King of Meat is a colorful combat spectacle that pits Contenders against creative dungeon masterpieces. With a combination of creative co-op combat, user-generated dungeons, and ridiculous customization options, King of Meat brings countless possibilities to express your own creativity. Build your own dungeons to challenge other players, outsmart other Contenders and their cunning puzzles, or team up with your friends and fellow Contenders to defeat skeletons, trolls, and other ridiculous monsters. Or just outshine them all with your dazzling custom appearance. But make sure you bring the thunder! King Of Meat puts you at the center of a survival gameshow set in the mystical and exciting world of Loregok. Progress with your corporate sponsors to unlock new outfits, weapons, attacks or even new items to decorate your dungeons. Remember, it's all fun and games until someone loses an arm… then it's just fun.

Lynked: Banner Of The Spark

In Lynked: Banner of the Spark, you are tasked to lead the fight against the Combots—lethal machines intent on destroying the natural world. Engage in electrifying co-op missions with non-stop hack and slash combat and roguelite progression. Expand your town to unlock and upgrade weapons and abilities between runs, recruit new robotic allies, and build a resistance strong enough to reclaim the future.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Embark on a new narrative journey by the creators of Life is Strange. Film your summer of 1995 and create memories of a lifetime with your new friends. 27 years later, confront the dark secrets that made you all promise to never speak again after that fateful summer.

No More Room In Hell 2

The new gameplay trailer reveals a brand new map area, The Church, which is just one section of the massive Power Plant map set in rural Pennsylvania. Learn how to survive together — or die alone — as you complete objectives, utilize stealth and inflict damnation back at the undead with powerful weapons like the baseball bat, shotgun, and deadly fires. The trailer also showcases the Shambler zombie type unleashing its scream, alerting all zombies in proximity, drawing hell upon players. Set within a massive map with three richly detailed regions and multiple start points, each playthrough of No More Room in Hell 2 provides countless surprises and scares. With dozens of places of interest, unique objectives and rewards and secrets, players must start out alone in the dark and make their way towards the center of the map in the hope of fulfilling their mission. Through the perilous journey, players solve puzzles, encounter fellow survivors and slay hordes of the undead, in this endlessly replayable horror experience.

ARC Raiders

In ARC Raiders you enter a vast and lethal world. People have fled to the underground colony of Speranza, seeking supplies to survive, and shelter from ARC machines on the surface. Demand for resources is at an all-time high, but venturing the surface to get them is a risky job. You enlist as a Raider, fighting for your own survival and that of your neighborhood in the underground colony — scavenging and hunting for resources that must be extracted back safely from the surface. Standing in your way are ARC machines — a mysterious, deadly foe — as well as other players — Raiders — who are also competing for loot and their own survival. To grow as a Raider, you must make it back down to the colony alive. There, you get to meet the traders of Speranza to trade your loot and valuables, embark on quests, upgrade and improve and expand your chambers, and grow your character to suit your playstyle — to become the Raider that you want to be. Whether teaming up or going solo, it's a game that rewards thinking ahead and carefully observing the world around you, rather than running into action guns blazing. The gameplay is tactile, visceral, and grounded, with a rich and playful sandbox of gadgets and tools, beyond just guns and ammo.

Infinity Nikki

Embark on a fantastical journey across the vibrant and expansive nations of Miraland as the courageous stylist Nikki and her fearless feline companion Momo. Sink into an immersive world with boundless opportunities, including cozy open-world exploration, fun platforming, puzzle-solving, gorgeous style possibilities, and much more brought to life by former The Legend of Zelda director Kentaro Tominaga. Meet memorable characters, complete engaging platforming challenges, and create stunning outfits for every occasion, each with its own distinct abilities.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 invites players to embody the titular supersoldiers in all their brutality and glory across single-player, co-op, and competitive multiplayer modes. Take on horrors from beyond the stars as the full weight of Warhammer 40,000's galactic warfare descends on a single-star system. Combat is a grand spectacle combining fluid movement and lightning reflexes with humongous weaponry and overwhelming power. Take on foul swarms of alien creatures, otherworldly daemons, and corrupted traitors to the Imperium across a co-op-enabled campaign as Titus and his battle-brothers Chairon and Gadriel – or in specific PvE missions and PvP battles where you can customize and upgrade six unique classes of Space Marines.

Predecessor

Predecessor was born from the ashes of Epic Games' Paragon. In 2020, Paragon's most dedicated player and content creator Robbie Singh created Omeda Studios not only to bring back Paragon's legacy, but to evolve it into something more. Building upon Paragon's existing visual assets, Omeda Studios overhauled the game's maps, gameplay mechanics, characters and more for something new and improved that stays true to the heart of Paragon.

Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 is a next-generation free-to-play Action RPG from Grinding Gear Games, featuring co-op for up to six players. Set years after the original Path of Exile, you will return to the dark world of Wraeclast and seek to end the corruption that is spreading. Path of Exile 2 features a brand new campaign with six acts, 100 distinct environments, 600 monsters and 100 bosses.

Dune Awakening

Dune: Awakening has made its presence on the gamescom showfloor known to all, with visitors needing only to follow the towering sandworm sculpt to find the booth, where they can catch an extended 30-minute gameplay presentation and pick up their own Fremkit swag bag. For those at home, the 30-minute presentation will be livestreamed by various content creators over the next few days, including Sacriel, Alphacast, and Mowky. Additionally, journalists and creators will get a chance to try a demo of Dune: Awakening behind closed doors, and share their impressions with the wider public.

ReAnimal

A brother and sister go through hell to rescue their friends in this terrifying horror adventure. Either solo or in local and online co-op, use your wits to survive and escape this twisted island. In this unsettling tale, the emphasis is on tension and thick atmosphere, as you join the two orphans on a desperate search for hope and redemption in the direst of circumstances. Traverse an intriguing but terrifying world, where the main path is only one part of the fragmented story. Discover all sorts of mysterious locations on your perilous journey, each with its own story to tell.

Genshin Impact – Arrives On Xbox This November

Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds…

Monster Hunter Wilds

The latest footage for the highly anticipated action RPG showcased the Scarlet Forest and a spider-like monster known as Lala Barina, who patrols this lush woodland. Capcom also presented the first extended look at a region's apex monster and explored exciting new gameplay details, including how to clash with larger-than-life foes head-on, hunt as a group even in single player, and enjoy unprecedented freedom in the seamless world of the Forbidden Lands.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves – Release Date Reveal

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves brings together a diverse roster of familiar faces and new blood, with 17 playable characters at launch. Iconic fighters like Terry Bogard and Rock Howard return to the scene alongside debuting challengers like the science prodigy Preecha and street assassin Vox Reaper. An additional five DLC fighters will be added in Season Pass 1. SNK announced that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be released on April 24, 2025. SNK also revealed Mai Shiranui's triumphant return to join the roster of memorable fighters and detailed game modes and features coming to City of the Wolves.

Mecha Break

Mecha Break is a multiplayer mech game that allows players to choose from diverse mechs, customize appearances, and battle colossal war machines on treacherous terrain. Get ready for the ultimate showdown—blitz, brawl, blaze!

Monument Valley III

Monument Valley III invites players to reunite with the series' signature beauty and mind-bending puzzles. Guide a new hero, Noor, through a series of impossible landscapes, manipulating architecture and perspective to unveil hidden paths and solve intricate challenges.

Civilization VII

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer. Whether you choose to follow a path rooted in history or reimagine possibilities to chart your own way forward, build something you believe in and create a legacy that echoes through the Ages in Civilization VII.

Starfield: Rev-8 Update

The REV-8 comes equipped with a mounted turret, armor for additional protection when driving, room for a companion, and boosters to cover ground more quickly or get out of a sticky situation. Boosters can even add some jump to the ride, allowing players to sail through the air and reach areas that would have previously been much tougher to get to. To launch the REV-8, head to a ship service technician to install a vehicle module. After being installed on their ship of choice, the REV-8 will automatically deploy outside the ship wherever players land.

Marvel Rivals – Captain America & The Winter Soldier

Today at gamescom Opening Night Live, NetEase Games and Marvel Games announced that Marvel Rivals, the new Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains battling with unique powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse, will officially launch on December 6, 2024. The highly-anticipated game will launch with all heroes free to play. Both Captain America and the Winter Soldier will also join the roster, bringing their unique skills and powers to Marvel Rivals. The newest map, the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, was also unveiled.

Age of Mythology: Retold

Age of Mythology: Retold goes beyond history to a mythical age where gods, monsters, and humans collide. Combining the best elements of the beloved Age of Mythology with modern real-time strategy design and visuals, Retold is an epic and innovative experience for old and new players alike. Secure your domain, command legendary monsters, and call upon the power of the gods to crush your enemies.

TowerBorne

The Belfry stands as a beacon of hope and safety amongst the ruins of humanity and the City of Numbers, with monsters lurking right outside the tower's walls. You are an Ace, born anew from the spirit realm with the skills, the grit, and the determination to protect the people of the Belfry.

Delta Force

Delta Force, a free-to-play 1st-person tactical shooter, returns as the latest in the classic series. With 25 years defining the genre, Delta Force is back with an upgraded arsenal of weaponry, jaw-dropping environments, and a truly dynamic world.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a true sequel to its predecessor but developed and written to welcome both returning knights and squires aspiring to greatness. Diving back into the heart-pounding world of 15th Century Bohemia (Central Europe), Kingdom Come: Deliverance II picks up where its predecessor left off, thrusting players into the shoes of Henry, the steadfast son of a blacksmith, embroiled in a tumultuous tale of vengeance, betrayal, and self-discovery. In this gripping sequel, players will traverse a meticulously crafted medieval landscape, from the humble confines of a blacksmith's forge to the grandeur of royal courts, all while navigating the treacherous currents of a kingdom torn apart by civil war.

Zenless Zone Zero – Welcome to New Eridu

Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse's newly released urban fantasy ARPG, in which contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a calamity known as "Hollows". Amidst this overwhelming catastrophe, New Eridu, the last metropolis that survived the apocalypse, has risen against the odds by harnessing the technology and resources necessary to fight the Hollow disaster, gradually evolving into human civilization's last beacon of hope. In the game, players assume the role of "Proxies," accompanied by unique characters to explore Hollows, combat enemies, complete commissions, and reveal the mysteries behind New Eridu.

Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG title with a journey through immense worlds of the unknown. The player takes on the role of "Trailblazer," a courageous individual implanted with a powerful artifact, the Stellaron, and bearing the determination to unravel the mysteries surrounding the fabled "Cancer of All Worlds" and Aeons. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, diverse and distinctive companions, and immersive storylines that together compose an interstellar melody filled with captivating worlds, each brimming with unique cultures, awe-inspiring landscapes, and mythical wonders to explore.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow is a groundbreaking new entry in the Arkham franchise, allowing players to become Batman and immerse themselves into the same blend of exploration, stealth, and free-flowing combat the series is known for. Batman: Arkham Shadow, available exclusively on Meta Quest 3, will launch in October 2024. Roger Craig Smith reprises the role of Batman, alongside Troy Baker as Harvey Dent, Tara Strong as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, Mark Rolston as James Gordon, Khary Payton as Otis Flannagan, Earl Baylon as Lyle Bolton, Chelsea Kane as Barbara Gordon, and Martin Jarvis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Little Nightmares 3

In Little Nightmares III, you follow the journey of Low & Alone, as they search for a path that could lead them out of the Nowhere. Trapped within the Spiral, a cluster of disturbing places, the two friends will have to work together to survive in a dangerous world full of delusions and escape the grasp of an even greater threat lurking in the shadows. For the first time in the franchise, face your childhood fears together with a friend in online co-op, or in solo with an AI companion.

Herdling

Shepherd your mysterious herd of animal companions while exploring gorgeous landscapes in this single-player adventure. Head out on a beautiful journey into stunning mountainscapes, fog-wreathed forests, snowy plateaus, and forgotten valleys… and beyond.

Masters of Albion

[No official information was released at the time of this article.] Dungeon Keeper, Black & White, and Fable creator Peter Molyneux has brought back members of his old team to create an all-new sim game in which you play a floating hand helping a society along (if you wish) in a fantasy world while also being able to take control of individual villagers.

Squid Game Unleashed

You win some, you die some. Use skill and quick reflexes to survive twisted competitions in this multiplayer action game inspired by the hit series. Squid Game: Unleashed is coming soon to the Netflix App.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Delve into the mysterious world of the Unknown 9, and uncover mysteries hidden in plain sight. You are Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own, known only as the Fold. On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, Haroona will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world… But such power does not go unnoticed and Haroona quickly becomes the target of a splinter faction calling themselves the Ascendants, who want to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.

Arena Breakout Infinite

Arena Breakout: Infinite is the definitive immersive tactical military extraction shooter on Steam. Join a fair and competitive community to shoot, loot, and raid your path to fortune. With realistic visuals and true-to-life audio, push through tough battles where the stakes are high and the rewards even higher. Get in, get rich, and get out… but be prepared to fight for survival.

Diablo IV – Vessel Of Hatred

Uncover the next chapter of Diablo IV in Vessel of Hatred. Continue your fight to thwart the diabolical plot of the Prime Evil, Mephisto. Battle as the all-new Spiritborn class, empowered by mystical Spirits. Expand your map to the new region of Nahantu and traverse through its lush jungles. Recruit new Mercenaries, take on new enemies, dungeons, a new PvE co-op challenge, and more. Plus, explore base game updates that will introduce new power and continue to enhance the world of Diablo IV.

Tribe Nine

It's the year 20XX. The story takes place in Neo Tokyo, a futuristic country ruled by deadly games. Groups of teens fight in brutal life-or-death battles to reclaim their stolen dreams and freedom. Players control characters as they venture through the vibrant "City" of Neo Tokyo, taking down formidable enemies to liberate the city. The party consists of three characters who all fight on the battlefield simultaneously. Ally units will respond to the battle accordingly, luring enemies and healing allies. When the time is right, you can even unleash a combo attack by all three party members. Each character possesses a unique personality, with various battle strategies and methods that change based on the combination of your party members.

The First Berserker: Khazan

Neople, the studio which has been thrilling Dungeon&Fighter (DNF) fans for almost 20 years, is giving players an opportunity to get their hands on early gameplay at the gamescom 2024 show floor and broader through a Technical Closed Beta Test happening via PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X starting on October 11, 2024. The trailer focuses on the title's intense battle scenes and storyline, allowing players to immerse themselves in the past of Khazan. Players can enjoy various boss fights with formidable foes such as Blade Phantom, and engage in a unique atmosphere represented by 3D cel animated graphics. Experience diverse mechanics and various patterns with the newly revealed Spear and Greatsword.

Floatopia

Imagine a world where superpowers are just a phone call away. In this fantastical realm, the most sought-after superpowers are quickly reserved, leaving only the seemingly "useless" powers behind. You play a character who, by a twist of fate, joins forces with others possessing these overlooked superpowers. Together, you embark on a whimsical and joyous adventure. As the main storyline unfolds, you gradually uncover the truth of the world and the meaning of your travels—"usefulness" is not the only measure of value. Every seemingly "useless" ability has its own unique worth and hidden potential.

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle

Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You'll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.

Mafia: The Old Country

Uncover the origins of organized crime with a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for.

