Everything Revealed During RuneFest 2025 This Weekend

Jagex held RuneFest 2025 this past weekend, as they discussed all things RuneScape with content, events, other plans, and more going into 2026

Article Summary Jagex reveals Sailing skill and HD Mode for Old School RuneScape at RuneFest 2025.

Project Zanaris playtest sign-ups open for player-customizable OSRS worlds.

RuneScape Leagues debuting, and new Havenhythe expansion coming in 2026.

Golden Gnomes Awards honor RuneScape community; Crystal wins big.

RuneScape fans got to experience the return of RuneFest this year, as Jagex had a ton of reveals this weekend going into 2026. This is one of the first major events the company had done for the game since the pandemic, and they went all out on the announcements as they covered a number of topics for the main game, Old-School, Leagues, and more. We have the full notes here and the keynote above for you to check out.

Old School RuneScape – Sailing Alpha, HD Mode, & New Content

Set sail across the lands of Gielinor with Old School RuneScape's first ever new skill, Sailing, playable for the first time at RuneFest 2025 and available for everybody to play in alpha later this month. Take to the seas with the Sailing update, starting off on a teeny tiny raft, and levelling up your skill as a sailor to become an experienced captain capable of commanding a crew and traversing hazardous waters. Dive with mermaids, salvage resources, and explore the far reaches of the ocean to defeat krakens, leviathans and cutthroat pirates in action-packed naval combat on the high seas of Gielinor.

For endgame players, take on an all-new challenge with a duo of new bosses, including Yama, coming to Old School RuneScape this spring, followed by the Delve boss, the Doom of Mokhaiotl. Later this summer, prepare to travel to the wilder reaches of Auburnvale, Custodia Pass, and the Tlati Rainforest as Varlamore: The Final Dawn comes to Old School RuneScape with all-new quests for players to sink their teeth into. Also this summer, Old School RuneScape's long-awaited HD Mode will revamp the classic MMO with enhanced graphical features, while retaining OSRS's iconic visual identity. Arriving as a completely optional new mode, and with visuals optimised for a range of devices, experience Old School RuneScape in an all-new light when HD Mode launches later this year.

Project Zanaris Playtest Sign-Ups Now Open

Jagex announced that playtest sign-ups for Project Zanaris, the highly-requested and eagerly-anticipated community world program that lets players tweak and modify their own worlds, set their own rules, and create entirely new ways to play and experience Old School RuneScape, are now open. Players can sign up to register their interest in participating in the Project Zanaris playtests here or via the Old School RuneScape Discord, with the first wave of closed tests looking to start in April.

RuneScape – RuneScape Leagues, Havenhythe Expansion & Exciting New Content

Revealed during the RuneScape Ahead keynote, Jagex announced that RuneScape Leagues, the fan-favourite game mode first introduced in Old School RuneScape, is coming to RuneScape. Arriving later this year, Leagues is a limited-time game mode where players start again from the beginning experiencing accelerated XP and rare drop rates, travelling through the land they'll discover tasks to complete which unlock overpowered new items and passives to really change how you play the game.

Coming to RuneScape in early 2026, Havenhythe introduces a new area expansion, featuring new locations, bosses, skilling activities, and a new storyline as players take the fight to the Vampyres. Located on the East of Morytania, Havenhythe is a mysterious and isolated land, filled with lost history, bountiful resources, and multiple biomes that players will get to explore in a series of new quests throughout 2026. Uncover ancient mysteries and face a new threat feared by Gielinor's most lethal predators in a grand adventure set across a new land, and level up your Hunter skill beyond 99 with the Hunter 110 update, introduced with Havenhythe. And, as the Havenhythe story enters its second year in 2027, prepare to journey into one of the most dangerous places in the RuneScape universe: Vampyrium.

Arriving later this year, Jagex confirmed that Pharaoh's Folly, the second part of the Return to the Desert trilogy of quests, will release April 7, followed by the launch of the final chapter Eclipse of the Heart on 28 July. Look forward to the epic conclusion to this 24 year-old storyline with new rewards and a monumental showdown with the goddess of destruction herself, Amascut, a new group battle designed to challenge up to five players with multiple difficulty modes. 110 Runecrafting also launches in RuneScape today alongside a brand-new rune, the Time Rune, while the launch of 110 Crafting in June will let players get their hands on new craftable high-tier Mage armour. In May, new augmentable tools will let players train Invention through Runecrafting and Thieving and discover new components to create new skilling perks for skills like Mining, Archaeology and more.

Golden Gnomes Awards

The much-loved Golden Gnomes Awards returned at RuneFest 2025 to celebrate RuneScape and Old School RuneScape's incredible community of players, featuring 26 awards that recognised the efforts of content creators, community contributors and cosplayers. Earning the ultimate two awards, Crystal was presented with the RuneScape Creators Choice award, alongside SoloMission as OSRS Creators Choice, commemorating them both as superstars of the RuneScape community.

Beatstar x Old School RuneScape

Jagex announced that it had partnered with Beatstar to bring Amascut's Promise (Remix) to the hit mobile music rhythm game. Available today, this exciting collaboration marks the very first song from a video game soundtrack appearing in Beatstar as a playable track, letting players experience this fan-favorite Old School RuneScape track in a whole new way.

