Everything Revealed During The 2024 Convergence Games Showcase

Several announcements were made during the 2024 Convergence Games Showcase as part of the 2024 Tokyo Game Show this weekend

Earlier today, the Convergence Games Showcase took place as part of the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, revealing multiple indie titles as part of the stream. The team revealed several announcements for titles that had already been revealed to the public are in the works in some fashion, while there were also one or two small announcements. We have the rundown from the team of all the reveals and the livestream to check out above.

Mars Attracts

Developed and published by Outlier, Mars Attracts is a park management sim set in the iconic universe of Mars Attacks™. Picture yourself building a theme park. Now, picture yourself building a theme park with human abductees as the main attraction! For the Convergence Games Showcase, Outlier provided an exclusive gameplay reveal, which you can check out in the link above.

Last Helion

Last Helion is a high-octane extraction shooter developed by TruePlayers. Built for short, heated play sessions, Last Helion will see you track down fugitives, secure loot, and craft your own gear and ship across procedurally generated worlds. Today's showcase was the global reveal for the title!

Shadows of Doubt

Developer ColePowered Games and publisher Fireshine Games launched the 1.0 of an immersive sandbox detective stealth game set in a fully simulated sci-fi noir city of crime and corruption. Fill the shoes of a private investigator hot on the tail of a serial killer… this city desperately needs your powers of deduction.

ITER

FluckyMachine provided another look at their distinctive roguelike, tower defense hybrid, ITER. In a world where civilization lives deep underground, you, an expendable member of the ITER corporation, are tasked with making your way to the surface to scavenge for resources and maintain the Undercity. Develop your defenses, fight mechanoids, and make sure you leave your equipment in a handy place for the next operative when you expire.

Bionic Bay

Check out an exclusive developer commentary on Bionic Bay – a platformer developed by Psychoflow Studio and Mureena Oy, and developed by Kepler Interactive. In Bionic Bay, you play a scientist who has invented a teleportation device in the hopes of escaping a harsh yet beautiful world filled with strange technology, mortal danger, and all manner of secrets.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet sees you in the troubling circumstance of being made redundant… stuck on the edge of space. To survive, you'll have to jump, shoot, grapple and strive your way through 4 distinct worlds in this whimsical adventure. For the Convergence Games Showcase, developer Raccoon Logic Studios Inc brought an exclusive developer commentary, which you can check out above.

Cattle Country

Castle Pixel and Playtonic Friends announced that their cozy adventure life sim Cattle Country will enter open beta on the 25th of October. Cattle Country invites you to start up again, way out west. In the ultimate Cozy Cowboy fantasy, you'll start with building a home in the mountains, then a farm, and eventually, a full town filled with residents to make friends with! It's not all a pastoral dream, though. You'll have to take on bandits and uncover the occasional heinous conspiracy!

Monster Mop-Up

Terahard and Yogscast Games brought an exclusive gameplay reveal of their title, Monster Mop-Up, to the showcase. As a Custodian of the Ministry of Monster Concealment, it's your job to help save small creatures – Ragamuffins – from the human world. Find the Ragamuffins, get them hidden away, and then clean up the mess they left behind. Mop up enough stains, burn enough monster poop, and you'll be able to upgrade your home and live in harmony with your curious creatures!

Lou's Lagoon

TinyRoar gave us another look at Developer Tiny Roar's title – Lou's Lagoon. Lou's Lagoon sees you piloting a delivery seaplane through a beautiful archipelago in search of the plane's mysteriously missing owner – your Uncle Lou! While on your search, though, you'll have to keep the delivery business afloat – exploring islands, harvesting resources, and perfecting your crafting skills on the way.

Camper Van: Make It Home

Developer Malapata Studio provided a delightful sneak of gameplay for their cozy title, Camper Van: Make It Home. Live out your very own nomadic dream, building the ultimate mobile home using a mix of creative block organization puzzles and relaxing interior design. Sit back and relax as you build a home on wheels, from the comfort of your home on solid ground!

Critter Café

Welcome to your new café- shared with some fantastical friends! When a mysterious portal in your new home reveals a long-lost Critter stuck within, set out to rescue every unique Critter and build a welcoming café for townsfolk and Critters alike. Seek out rifts in the world to open a portal to another and guide the Critters lost within, extending a hand to welcome them into your café family. Growing your bonds reveals more portals- friends seem to naturally gather around you!

