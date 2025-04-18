Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxies Showcase

Everything Revealed During The Galaxies Showcase 2025

The Galaxies Showcase 2025 livestream took place yesterday, showing off a ton of games we've already seen in other livestreams this year

Article Summary Galaxies Showcase 2025 reveals 50 games, mostly repeats from previous events this year.

Highlights include new reveals like RuneScape: Dragonwilds and Lou's Lagoon.

Games span genres from psychological horror to tactical shooters and survival RPGs.

Expect updates on existing titles and some new gameplay mechanics at the event.

Yesterday in our slow march to June, we had yet another long video game showcase, this time in the form of the Galaxies Showcase 2025. Hosted by Galaxies Showcase Media, the event showed off 50 titles that were on the way for 2025 and beyond. However, and we say this as gently as we can, this was one of the more useless showcases we've seen in 2025. There were a few premieres and updates here and there, but the vast majority of trailers shown in this hour were already revealed in one of four different showcases earlier this year, or are slightly different trailers from games already revealed. Only about a fifth of this show was new material. If you want to know what's in the video without watching it, we have the rundown below.

Runescape: Dragonwilds

On RuneScape's forgotten continent of Ashenfall, dragons have awoken. Gather, build, skill, and craft to survive in this co-operative 1-4 player survival crafting adventure, as you embark on an epic quest to slay the Dragon Queen. Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can you hope to defeat this sinister new threat—alone or with allies. Journey through the vast, vibrant regions of Ashenfall and unveil the ruins of forgotten civilisations to discover why wild transformative magic spills from its fractured lands. Explode ore veins with a snap of your fingers, or conjure a spectral axe to chop down a line of trees in an instant; the Anima-rich landscape of Ashenfall offers you a power unlike any other.

Painkiller

In Painkiller, you'll unleash hell with seven bonebreaking, flesh-ripping weapons. Each weapon offers primary and alternative fire modes, elemental effects such as fire, ice, electro and kinetic, and are upgradable with different abilities to provide unique bonus effects.

Deliver At All Costs

Deliver At All Costs is a thrilling action game where destruction, absurdity and intrigue collide! Step into the shoes of Winston Green — a down-on-his-luck courier with a fiery temper and a mysterious past — as he delivers highly unconventional cargo, leaving a trail of havoc and chaos behind him.

Lily's World XD

lily's world XD is a psychological horror game where you investigate a young girl's computer. Channel your inner 2000s teen as you read her old conversations, customize her blog, and look through her embarrassing selfies. That is, until you find messages addressed to you…

Lou's Lagoon

Traverse the vibrant Limbo Archipelago in search of your Uncle Lou, who mysteriously disappeared and left you his seaplane delivery service. Explore the islands, harvest resources, and hone your crafting skills to complete jobs and grow your business!

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And every one of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down, and more of us are erased. Tomorrow, she'll wake and paint "33." Tomorrow, we depart on our final mission – Destroy the Paintress so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33. In this evolution of JRPGs, real-time actions enhance the heart of turn-based combat. Craft unique builds for your Expeditioners that fit your playstyle via gear, stats, skills, and character synergies. Open an active dimension in combat – dodge, parry, and counter in real time, chain combos by mastering attack rhythms, and target enemy weak points using a free aim system.

Ready or Not

Ready or Not is an intense, tactical, first-person shooter that depicts a modern-day world in which SWAT police units are called to defuse hostile and confronting situations.

Demonschool

Outlast the horrors of a semester at a haunted island university as bold freshman Faye, the last practicing demon hunter from a legendary family. Encounter the supernatural in investigations alongside newfound allies, battle possessed humans, demons, and other creeps in grid-based battles, and seal the monsters away before the human world is lost forever. Hunt gruesome devils and bosses inspired by '60s and '70s Italian horror cinema and Japanese horror manga as 2D and 3D realms clash, washed in the fluorescent hues of JRPG giants like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. Master a chess-like tactical board inspired by Into the Breach and form strategies to take down Hell's deadliest creatures.

Castlecraft

Will your castle survive the relentless onslaught, or collapse under pressure? Build, manage resources, and outsmart your foes in a world where everything can be destroyed. Use strategy and creativity to turn the chaos into your greatest advantage!

Powerwash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

L.A.P.D 2195

A modern Multiplayer and Co-Op re-imagining of the classic game Future Cop L.A.P.D. built in Unreal Engine 5. You play a rookie cop in the Mech-Assisted Security and Tactics (M.A.S.T.) unit of the Los Angeles Police Department in the year 2195. Your journey begins in a combat simulator where you learn to pilot a police mech, utilizing a vast array of advanced weaponry and gear. Eventually, you will take the fight to the streets, reclaiming your city from the vicious gangs controlling the various districts and saving its citizenry from an urban dystopia.

Black Desert

Black Desert Console will shift to an exclusive PS5 and Xbox Series X|S service, sunsetting support for previous generation consoles. This transition, partially driven by hardware limitations hindering the delivery of the latest content, aims to enhance stability and performance for players, ultimately moving closer to content parity across all platforms. The update aims to improve performance and paves the way for new content, including Ulukita and Deadeye, with details to follow closer to release. Pearl Abyss remains committed to elevating the Black Desert Console experience for the Adventurers.

Windblown

With today's Sanctuary Update, players can discover a host of new content in-game, plus a slew of improvements and changes to enjoy back home at The Ark.. Today's update and future updates for Windblown throughout the Early Access period are based in part on community feedback and suggestions

Beyond Astra

Beyond Astra is a real-time 4X sci-fi grand strategy game set in a galaxy brimming with life and intrigue. Expand your own civilization, explore captivating and mysterious worlds, interact with your citizens and other life forms and shape your destiny through nearly infinite possibilities.

Lost Skies

As you explore Lost Skies, you'll discover forgotten technology and clues left behind by ancient civilizations that will help you uncover the mystery of what happened to this fractured world. Customize and upgrade your very own skyship, the heart and soul of your journey and a home among the clouds. Design it as a comfortable, welcoming haven for you and your crew, or transform it into a powerful, heavily armed battleship capable of withstanding epic aerial combat with colossal sky creatures. Master a physics-driven grappling hook, harness advanced technology to manipulate gravity, and shape your path through the open skies full of endless possibilities.

Golf Gambit

Compete to reach the hole in the fewest shots… oh wait a second, that's just plain old Golf. What we should have led with is the traps! Think exploding barrels, tornadoes and black holes, just for starters.With its novel take on the classic mini-golf experience, Golf Gambit makes every game fresh and exciting, as players battle in fast-paced, fun and frantic matches of wits, precision, and pure chaos. Players can play solo to test their mettle and hone their skills against pre-placed traps set in a beautifully chaotic playground. In the multiplayer mode, they can try their luck and unleash absolute chaos on up to 7 of their friends.

Hello Again

Welcome to the world's coziest time loop! Hello Again is a puzzling adventure game set on an island filled with ancient ruins. Explore strange structures, solve clockwork puzzles, and befriend cute characters to uncover the island's secrets and break the loop.

Electric Bop Boxing League

A new and unconventional mix of Auto-Battler + Rhythm tapping challenges. Claim your mechanical fighter fame in this Atompunk / Electro Swing themed boxing game! Outfit your boxer with a variety of parts, abilities, belts and crew upgrades earned through single matches or career mode.

Hear Tell of Hauntings

The year is 1897, the twilight of the American frontier. After receiving a wedding invitation from two long-deceased lovers, Adelaide Clancy braves the halls of Wraith Manor in search of a missing sheriff. Step into the boots of a gunslinger and learn what makes this hot-headed deputy tick as she investigates a long-abandoned estate in this survival horror adventure inspired by the classics of the genre.

Sub-Verge

Conversation is a dangerous game. Manipulate a fractured band of renegade divers to reach the depths of this short narrative puzzle. Uncover alliances and expose betrayals — before something horrific from the dark abyss silences you all. Don't let the conversation get too deep.

ASUKA: The Ascent

Enter Asuka's world of intense street races across Japan's iconic mountains. Tune and personalize JDM cars as you face fierce rivals, uncover secrets, and forge alliances. Follow a manga-inspired story filled with mystery where nothing is as it seems, until the very end.

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard places the titular ChromaGun in the hands of players who must paint droids and walls, which are magnetically attracted to items of the same color. Between deadly tiles, angry droids, color changers, paint removers and catapult pads, try to solve tricky logic puzzles wrapped in a comedic story about friendship, redemption, and the multiverse.

Vending Dokan! Kozy Kiosk

Build a vending machine empire in this cozy idle sim! Manage staff, decorate locations, and watch your business thrive. Play actively or let it run passively in the background with relaxing music to enjoy while you work or unwind.

Unbeatable

Unbeatable is a stunning hand-drawn anime-inspired rhythm adventure game. Experience what it means to be a band on the run – music is illegal in this world, but you won't let that stop you. Follow Beat & her bandmates through their journey of self-discovery blending live song performances, spectacular set pieces and quirky rhythm mini-games. Explore a detailed open world and engage in branching conversations with several unique characters. Featuring a 100% original soundtrack alongside guest tracks and musical collaborations.

Polterguys

Polterguys is a thrilling multiplayer game suitable for all ages. It combines wacky power-ups with exhilarating chases. The game features mischievous, otherworldly creatures known as "Polterguys" who possess everyday objects and scurry around a whimsical variety of fantasy and real-world locations. The objective of the game is straightforward: be the last Polterguy standing. Players must evade a relentless monster that hunts them down, utilizing their possessed objects and power-ups to outsmart and outrun their pursuer.

Neon Abyss 2

The new multiplayer playtest gives fans an early opportunity to dive into the cyber-mythological chaos of Neon Abyss 2 with others and share valuable feedback with Veewo to help shape the game's development. This time, the chaos reaches new heights with four-player online co-op. Squad up with friends, choose your fighter and unleash havoc together. Players will also meet a brand-new character, Elisa, and get hands-on with the evolving Faith system. In between the over-the-top combat and extensive selection of weapons, which now includes swords, magic and guns, to name a few, players can take a breather with their friends as they shoot some hoops or go fishing in one of the many mini games.

Sintopia

Sintopia is a mix of builder and God game, with an asymmetrical loop. On the OVERWORLD, watch a silly civilization of chickpea people make their mark on the world and unfortunately for them, damn themselves by committing a host of sins. Punish those poor dead squishy souls, keep your receipts for expenses and generate profit to help you build and sustain your Hellish empire.

Empyreal

Empyreal is a complex and challenging action RPG from Silent Games, where players must enter an enigmatic and ancient monolith to seek out hidden revelations that promise to transform our understanding of creation itself.

Wraith Ops

Wraith Ops delivers snappy gunplay, fast movement, and objective-based combat with a focus on teamwork and skill. No grind, no gimmicks. Just pure infantry action where every fight matters. Get in, squad up, and take control.

The Legend of Baboo

Young Sepehr and his loveable dog, Baboo, set off on a harrowing quest to save their family from the mystical forces of an ancient evil. Embark on an action-adventure, story-driven journey and explore a vast, magical world caught in a battle between light and dark.

Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising transports you to a battle-scarred 1997 in an alternate timeline where the Cuban Missile Crisis went nuclear. Experience two epic campaigns with unique factions and deeply rewarding gameplay that keeps the focus on strategy and skill. Take full command of the battlefield as you build up your base, lead your armies into combat, and execute bold strategies to emerge victorious.

Rivals Hover League

Rivals Hover League is a vehicular arena combat game where players battle in arenas across the galaxy using hover vehicles with various abilities.Join your teammates and show off your skills – hover, boost, shoot your way to become the MVP!

Redacted

Black Iron, a state-of-the-art penitentiary located on Jupiter's icy moon Callisto, is overrun with hordes of infected inmates. As a modest prison guard your job is simple – get to the last escape pod and get out alive! Fight through dozens of unique enemies and challenging environmental hazards as you battle your way out of the prison. But you aren't the only survivor looking to escape. Your rivals – a deranged custodian, a violent gangster, a maniacal lunch lady, and more – can't wait to step over your corpse and save themselves.

Lynked: Banner of Spark

Lynked: Banner of Spark blends roguelite combat with town-building charm for an unexpected twist on the action game genre. In the game, combat and customization go hand in hand: put your skills to the test against swarms of robot foes and tough-as-nails bosses, then use their parts and other resources to expand and upgrade your home base.

Trench Tales

A story-driven third-person action game set in a dark, alternative world between WWI and WWII. Harness unique powers, customize your arsenal, and navigate haunting Gothic landscapes. Battle fallen soldiers as you uncover the mysteries of this realm.

Phasmophobia – Cursed Hollow

Cursed Hollow is Phasmophobia's first seasonal community event of the year, challenging Ghost Hunters to complete community and personal objectives while exploring nine seasonally decorated maps. Throughout the event, players will be able to uncover mysterious Forest Minion totems that hold eerie effects – some helpful, and some hindering… This update features a host of changes based on player feedback from previous community events, including updated rewards categories, map rotation, gameplay modifiers and more!

Monster Prom 4: Monster Con

Monster Prom 4: Monster Con goes back to the classic dating sim formula from the beloved Monster Prom franchise: you have limited time to find a date among six sexy monsters!

This sequel brings you into a wacky new setting: the Monster Con, a massive convention filled with video games, comic books, anime… and more than a few paranormal activities.

You can expect a multiplayer narrative adventure full of colorful characters and hilarious dialogue!

Bionic Bay

Bionic Bay plunges players into the shoes of a scientist, stranded and trying to escape from a mysterious and ancient biomechanical world. Using unique abilities like ChronoLag, The Swap and shifting gravity, players will navigate beautifully crafted pixel-art biomes, manipulate the environment and overcome physics-based challenges and deadly traps.

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare

Set in the not-so-peaceful town of Heartsville, two teams of four must battle it out to be crowned the top dogs of the neighborhood. With a quirky roster of characters to choose from, teams must work together to fortify their home, destroy their opponents, and use a variety of household appliances to smash, bang, and wallop their way to victory.

Len's Island

Build, fight, farm, and shape the world around you as you explore a vibrant archipelago. Gather resources, build your dream homestead, and explore diverse landscapes, from dense forests and tropical islands, to frozen wastelands and underground caves. Descend into treacherous dungeons to discover valuable loot and take down powerful bosses, utilising a variety of weapons, armour, and enchantments to defeat formidable enemies and engage in fast-paced combat. Craft your ship and set sail across the ocean to discover uncharted territories and uncover hidden secrets. Build settlements around the world by growing towns and trading resources, and master the art of crafting to forge powerful weapons, sturdy armor, and essential survival tools. Tailor your character to fit your playstyle through an in-depth skill progression system—whether you're a fearless warrior or a peaceful farmer, Len's Island awaits.

ChainStaff

ChainStaff is a brutal action-platformer with a transforming spear and grappling hook, blazing weapon upgrades, and a rocking soundtrack. Aliens have attached to your head! Swing, shoot, and spear your way through mutating hordes and bone-shaking boss fights, and get this thing off your head!

Deadwire

Inspired by classics like Hotline Miami, DeadWire delivers intense, fast-paced action fused with innovative hacking mechanics. A top-down tactical shooter with a hacking twist.

The Knightling

When Clesseia's legendary guardian, Sir Lionstone, mysteriously disappears, it's up to his plucky squire to take up his magic shield, journey across the realm's many regions, and become the hero the people need. In today's new trailer, you'll see just how quickly and capably your shield will serve you in combat, movement, exploration and more. Unlock the extraordinary abilities of Sir Lionstone's trusty bulwark to save the day. Block, bash and parry foes in action-packed battles against mighty monsters and bandits, then jump, slide, dash and glide across the land to discover new locations and master towering platforming challenges.

FBC: Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak is a session-based, multiplayer PvE experience set within the acclaimed Control universe, delivering intense cooperative action. The game features highly replayable missions known as Jobs, each uniquely designed with different challenges, objectives, and environments that require teamwork and adaptability. Remedy will continue expanding FBC: Firebreak with post-launch content. All future playable content, including new Jobs, will be free. Players will have the option to purchase cosmetics, but none of these items will affect gameplay, and there will be no limited-time rotations or daily log-ins.

Nitro Gen Omega

Nitro Gen Omega is a sandbox turn-based tactical RPG where players lead a squad of mercenaries through machine-infested wastelands, operating customisable Mechs in high-octane battles. With an innovative timeline-based combat system that blends deep tactical strategy and cinematic intensity of an anime battle sequence, the game puts players in the director's seat of their own, action-packaged adventure!

Demon Spore

Demon Spore puts players in the shoes of a terrified scientist caught in the middle of an ethically questionable experiment gone deadly wrong. As the grotesque creatures spread throughout the facility, options for survival begin to fade, bringing the desperate need for careful planning and improvisation to escape alive. Players must destroy hordes of enemies with beakers of acid, scalpel launchers, and good old fashioned shotguns while frantically charging to the next area for a brief moment of respite. Use security tokens to manipulate the Demon Spore and collect powerful abilities to assist on the harrowing journey to the rooftop.

Ninja Party

Ninja Party is a free-to-play parkour action game where up to 12 players compete to prove they're the best ninja through an array of challenges. Jump into the arena, out-maneuver opponents and take them down with hundreds of weapons from a katana, kunai or even a frying pan. As opponents are eliminated the competition heats up until one player is left as the victor.

Nice Day for Fishing

As Baelin travels throughout the lands, he will engage in fearsome battles against fish, where players must use a combination of casting powerful spells whilst timing their attacks and blocks properly, rescue NPCs in need and dredge useful materials to bring the destroyed village to its former glory. Along the way, he will discover powerful spells and upgrades to become a formidable fisherman and ultimately defeat the final boss, save the world, and return the Adventurers once more.

Starsand Island

In Starsand Island, players can embark on a journey of personal healing as they return to the island home of their childhood and settle into the calming idyll by farming, fishing, raising animals, and building connections with quirky local characters. With an extensive DIY building and customization system, players can truly shape their island paradise — and even invite friends along to help craft the ultimate getaway.

Vector Strike

Vector Strike is where FPS & sports collide in a fast-paced, physics-based 4v4 arena. Master precision shooting, movement and teamwork to outplay opponents and score goals. Whether you're pulling off winning plays with abilities or just having fun with friends, every shot counts.

Video Ghastlies

Video Ghastlies is a survival horror game set in iconic film eras. It's 1990s Scotland, and your brother has gone missing after becoming obsessed with a mysterious new VHS format. Follow his trail through the tapes and uncover why the government wants to ban Video Ghastlies.

Spine

Spine is a single-player, story-rich action game set in a cyberpunk future ruled by AI, where the player takes on the role of rebellious street artist Redline, accompanied by her sentient combat implant, Spine. Players join Redline and Spine as they challenge the autocratic regime of the Tensor Corporation while learning to trust each other and fight together. Spine features Freeflow Gun Fu combat, with camerawork and combat choreography by action movie stunt specialists. It

Covenant

Experience Creation through the eyes of the last living messenger – a warrior angel sent to carry out the will of the Composers. The oldest of your kind, Malach, has fallen to the abyss – leaving in his wake a trail of destruction. You must follow in the footsteps of his final days in order to uncover the nature of his fall – and in doing so, reveal the slumbering forces hidden within Creation.

