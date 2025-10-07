Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Entalto Publishing, GGTech Studios, Out Of Bounds 2025 Showcase

Everything Revealed During The Out Of Bounds 2025 Showcase

Check out all of the games revealed and shown off during the Out Of Bounds 2025 Showcase, as they just showed off 13 games in total

Article Summary All 13 indie games revealed at the Out Of Bounds 2025 Showcase from Entalto Publishing and GGTech Studios

Highlights include horror adventures, roguelike deckbuilders, chaotic co-op, strategic action, and boss rushes

Notable titles: Frame Zero, Tenebrea, TPK, Detour, Empire in Decay, and unique additions like Baki DLC

Showcase delivers fresh gameplay concepts, psychological horror, arcade racing, creative puzzles, and more

Entalto Publishing and GGTech Studios held a special livestream this morning, as the Out Of Bounds 2025 Showcase highlighted a small set of games. This wasn't one of those massive two-hour streams with over 50 games you'll forget an hour later, they just had 13 titles to show off from several independent developers and publishers. We have the full rundown for you here and the video above.

Frame Zero

Renowned exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth dies under mysterious circumstances. Journalist Emma Sullivan and her cameraman Daniel Foster visit his apartment complex to film a report and speak with neighbors—but no one answers, despite strange noises inside. As they enter, they discover the residents are already dead. In Amorth's apartment, they uncover the truth: he died mid-ritual trying to save a possessed girl the Church had abandoned. He had hidden her in his attic for decades. The girl—now a blind, monstrous entity—is accidentally freed. Emma disappears, and Daniel, armed only with his camera, must navigate the haunted building and uncover the truth before it's too late.

Tenebrea

Tenebrea is a psychological horror game set in a student residence in Valencia, Spain. Inspired by true events, it combines exploration, puzzles, and supernatural encounters. Players use their phone as both a flashlight and an EMF detector to uncover voices, apparitions, and hidden truths. Each step deeper into the residence reveals unsettling mysteries, blurring the line between reality and nightmare as you search for answers in the dark.

TPK

Welcome to TPK, the chaotic co-op hellhole where dark fantasy gets drunk, falls down the stairs, and screams until its lungs give out. You and up to four other brave idiots have been magically yeeted into a dungeon handcrafted by a mad Lich with zero work-life balance and way too much free time. Your job? Survive. Your actual result? Screaming, betrayal, hunger-induced panic, and fiery death. Yay! These dungeons shift every run, stitched together from cursed procedural nightmares and packed with traps, puzzles, grotesque meat monsters, and just enough slapstick physics to launch your friend into a spike wall "by accident." You'll light torches. You'll drag corpses. You'll scream. You'll set each other on fire. Teamwork is technically encouraged, but let's be honest: cooperation dies first. Someone will hoard food. Someone will trigger every trap. Someone will roleplay a hero and die like a fool. And guess what? It's hilarious every single time. The world is a dungeon, the Lich is watching, and your only real weapon is poor decision-making wrapped in friendship and duct tape. Push that chest. Jump that chasm. Use your friend as bait. Physics-based chaos isn't a bug, it's the main mechanic. Every corner hides danger. Every action has consequences. Every run ends in disaster. And you'll come crawling back for more."

Project BLUR

Project BLUR (working title) is a first-person 3D game from the creators of Last Time I Saw You. A camera and the night. More information coming soon.

Traces Of Gods

Traces of Gods is a strategic action game where the player becomes a god, wielding divine power to shape the battlefield. A sacred brush raises fortresses, awakens armies and casts cataclysmic spells upon endless hordes. Celestial bastions stand as the last defense, where every stroke shapes destiny and every victory becomes eternal legend.

Detour

Detour is a single-player driving adventure through a mysterious sci-fi landscape. Upgrade your truck, manage your resources, and chart your own path across quiet rural backroads. Scavenge materials, adapt to the unknown, and uncover the secrets of a world quietly ruled by an artificial intelligence.

Hyperwired

Pilot a ship with a hanging charger. Explore an ever-changing space and plug in to recharge your energy and resources while surviving the enemy breach in this cable-like space shooter. Choose from multiple upgrades to enhance your ship and create powerful synergies!

Empire in Decay

Empire in Decay is a roguelike deckbuilding turn-based tactical game, loosely based on chess. Its gameplay has been broadened with the use of cards and the progression of units. In the game, you'll proceed through procedurally generated routes across the districts of Daandria, the capital of the Empire. In your journey to the Throne Hall to face the King, you will have to fight turn-based combats through different locations, collect cards and upgrade them, recruit units to support your cause and enhance them, find relics and forge artifacts to boost your powers, and use all your cunning and skill to make your way through waves of enemies.

Crimanimals

Join a team of rookie animal thieves in different scenarios! Solve puzzles, crack codes, and follow claw-shaped clues to steal the legendary Golden Can of Tuna. A cartoon-style escape room filled with humor, gadgets, and comic book action.

Broken Race

What if a race could drive you mad? Broken Race is an arcade racing game with roguelike mechanics, set in an endless nightmare. Drive through roads in an eternal night where fatigue distorts reality. Enemies aren't fought, they're dodged. Make quick decisions, upgrade your car, use shortcuts to gain upgrades, and collect consumables to recover sleep and health. Drive, dodge, and survive: your greatest enemy is your mind.

Spyyn

Spin into a unique boss rush where vinyls come alive! Stay on the record, shoot at the center and discover powerful upgrade synergies after every fight! Beat each track to unlock challenging B-Sides and expand your collection!

Two Strikes

Baki Hanma, the World's Strongest Teen, joins the brutal world of Two Strikes. Born to fight and trained to surpass all limits, Baki brings his unmatched martial prowess and relentless spirit to the battlefield. With bone-crushing strikes, lightning reflexes, and a will forged through countless battles, Baki shakes up the fight like never before. This DLC pack includes playable character Baki Hanma, from the hit anime Baki Hanma, featuring a completely new set of moves and animations. Also included: a brand-new stage, The Underground Arena, and an exclusive original music track. Baki is fully playable across all online and offline game modes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!