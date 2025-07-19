Everything Revealed During The Secret Sauce Showcase 2025

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offbrand Games, Secret Sauce Showcase 2025

Offbrand Games, the organizers of the Secret Sauce Showcase 2025, held their annual livestream today, showcasing over 40 indie games as part of the event.The hour-long livestream was a flurry of trailers, some of them being world premiere titles, other announcements for already announced games, some content for titles recently released, and a plethora of titles getting release date confirmations. We have the full rundown from the team below and the video above.

Aethermancer – Developed by moi rai games: Check out a new biome in upcoming monster tamer x roguelite Aethermancer! Train up your monsters, hone your strategy, and fight death defying 3vs3 turn based battles.

– Check out a new biome in upcoming monster tamer x roguelite Aethermancer! Train up your monsters, hone your strategy, and fight death defying 3vs3 turn based battles. Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime – Developed by Bonte Avond: Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime is a frog-obsessed comedy adventure featuring tactical frog battles, bizarre quests, and the mother of all frogs: the motherfrogger. Today the team announced a new guest voice actor joining the cast – Ludwig!

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime is a frog-obsessed comedy adventure featuring tactical frog battles, bizarre quests, and the mother of all frogs: the motherfrogger. Today the team announced a new guest voice actor joining the cast – Ludwig! Rivals of Aether II – Developed by Aether Studios: A new content update is coming to Rivals of Aether II, the sequel to the hit indie fighting game, Rivals of Aether. Play as both new and returning elemental fighters in the next generation of platform fighters.

A new content update is coming to Rivals of Aether II, the sequel to the hit indie fighting game, Rivals of Aether. Play as both new and returning elemental fighters in the next generation of platform fighters. Battle Suit Aces – Developed by Trinket Studios: A brand new Steam demo, new characters and an all-star voice cast reveal, Battle Suit Aces is bringing it all! Recruit, befriend and upgrade your mech pilots in this charming card-battling RPG.

A brand new Steam demo, new characters and an all-star voice cast reveal, Battle Suit Aces is bringing it all! Recruit, befriend and upgrade your mech pilots in this charming card-battling RPG. Curiosmos – Developed by Céline & the Silly Stars: Super cute space sim Curiosmos has dropped its first ever public demo on Steam! Build your own solar system by hand, crafting planets, atmosphere and even life.

Super cute space sim Curiosmos has dropped its first ever public demo on Steam! Build your own solar system by hand, crafting planets, atmosphere and even life. Demon Bluff – Developed by UmiArt: The cards lie! In this single-player social deduction game, you've gathered all the villagers for a ritual to find out who is Evil. Try out the new playtest for Demon Bluff on Steam now!

The cards lie! In this single-player social deduction game, you've gathered all the villagers for a ritual to find out who is Evil. Try out the new playtest for Demon Bluff on Steam now! Demon Tides – Developed by Fabraz: Explore the open seas and uncover the kingdom's dark secrets in the new Demon Tides demo. Platform your way across dozens of locales, upgrading your gear every step of the way!

Explore the open seas and uncover the kingdom's dark secrets in the new Demon Tides demo. Platform your way across dozens of locales, upgrading your gear every step of the way! Angeline Era – Developed by Analgesic Productions: (Coming QX 2025 to Steam) An unforgettable and wild Bumpslash Action-Adventure! Explore a world of Fae, Humans and Angels, where hilarious hazards and charming creatures await.

(Coming QX 2025 to Steam) An unforgettable and wild Bumpslash Action-Adventure! Explore a world of Fae, Humans and Angels, where hilarious hazards and charming creatures await. Desktop Explorer – Developed by Recurring Dream: (Coming Spring 2026 to Steam) An interface mystery adventure set in a 90s computer. Rummage through forgotten files, abandoned games and outdated software. Find the reason behind a teenager's disappearance.

(Coming Spring 2026 to Steam) An interface mystery adventure set in a 90s computer. Rummage through forgotten files, abandoned games and outdated software. Find the reason behind a teenager's disappearance. Gemporium – Developed by Merge Conflict Studio: (Coming August 7th to Steam) Mine, Refine and Sell Gemstones of various rarities to eagerly awaiting customers in Gemporium, a mining simulation management game!

(Coming August 7th to Steam) Mine, Refine and Sell Gemstones of various rarities to eagerly awaiting customers in Gemporium, a mining simulation management game! Gigasword – Developed by Studio Hybrid: (Coming October 2nd to Steam) Balance the weight of the GIGASWORD, battling between brain and brawn. Solve intricate puzzles, discover covert chambers, and slash through foes to reach the top of the Nestrium.

(Coming October 2nd to Steam) Balance the weight of the GIGASWORD, battling between brain and brawn. Solve intricate puzzles, discover covert chambers, and slash through foes to reach the top of the Nestrium. Lost Twins 2 – Developed by Playdew: (Coming August 2025 to Steam and Nintendo Switch) A cute puzzle-platformer with a unique mechanic of moving the world itself to create new paths. Play solo or with a friend in local co-op mode to help Ben & Abi navigate this mysterious world.

(Coming August 2025 to Steam and Nintendo Switch) A cute puzzle-platformer with a unique mechanic of moving the world itself to create new paths. Play solo or with a friend in local co-op mode to help Ben & Abi navigate this mysterious world. Moros Protocol – Developed by Pixel Reign: (Coming September 4th to Steam) Moros Protocol is a pixel-painted sci-fi FPS roguelite where every battle is for survival. Stranded, stalked by horrors, and guided by a voice you don't recognize, you must adapt, upgrade and push forward.

(Coming September 4th to Steam) Moros Protocol is a pixel-painted sci-fi FPS roguelite where every battle is for survival. Stranded, stalked by horrors, and guided by a voice you don't recognize, you must adapt, upgrade and push forward. My Card Is Better Than Your Card! – Developed by Utu Studios: Coming Q4 2025 to Steam) Become the coolest kid of the playground in this playful roguelike deckbuilder. Craft every card yourself with adorable stickers and wow your rivals in card battles full of wonder!

Coming Q4 2025 to Steam) Become the coolest kid of the playground in this playful roguelike deckbuilder. Craft every card yourself with adorable stickers and wow your rivals in card battles full of wonder! MycoRelic – Developed by Sandy Dingo Games: (Coming Q3 2025 to Steam) MycoRelic is a cooperative third person action-RPG set on islands inhabited by tribal mushroom robots. Loot, explore and build your unique combat style as you recover the lost histories of the island's inhabitants

(Coming Q3 2025 to Steam) MycoRelic is a cooperative third person action-RPG set on islands inhabited by tribal mushroom robots. Loot, explore and build your unique combat style as you recover the lost histories of the island's inhabitants The Art of Reflection – Developed by Hydrozoa: (Coming September 22nd to Steam) Traverse mirrors to solve puzzles and uncover secrets. Reshape your perspective to perform gravity-shifting acrobatics as you jungle-gym through a sprawling environment.

(Coming September 22nd to Steam) Traverse mirrors to solve puzzles and uncover secrets. Reshape your perspective to perform gravity-shifting acrobatics as you jungle-gym through a sprawling environment. The Royal Writ – Developed by Save Sloth Studios: (Coming August 7th to Steam) Sacrifice creates stories in this medieval roguelike deckbuilder. Watch your cards march to glory or permanent death as they battle toward the enemy.

(Coming August 7th to Steam) Sacrifice creates stories in this medieval roguelike deckbuilder. Watch your cards march to glory or permanent death as they battle toward the enemy. Voyagers Of Nera – Developed by Treehouse Games: (Coming September 16th to Steam Early Access) Voyagers of Nera is a cooperative survival-crafting game where you must survive an ocean world filled with lost spirits and deadly monsters. Sail to distant islands, build villages and surf across the waves with up to 10 players.

(Coming September 16th to Steam Early Access) Voyagers of Nera is a cooperative survival-crafting game where you must survive an ocean world filled with lost spirits and deadly monsters. Sail to distant islands, build villages and surf across the waves with up to 10 players. Arsonate – Developed by Nash: Join friend and foe to outwit the HOST in a death game where fire spreads with each flip of a card. With multiplayer features including lobby matching, team battles and free for all, be the last to burn.

Join friend and foe to outwit the HOST in a death game where fire spreads with each flip of a card. With multiplayer features including lobby matching, team battles and free for all, be the last to burn. Worship – Developed by Chasing Rats Games : Incite the end of the world in this multiplayer Pikmin-inspired roguelite. Don the robes of a cultist, perform bloody rituals and expand your influence over an army of followers. With upcoming post-launch content, there'll be plenty to do!

– Developed by Chasing Rats Games Incite the end of the world in this multiplayer Pikmin-inspired roguelite. Don the robes of a cultist, perform bloody rituals and expand your influence over an army of followers. With upcoming post-launch content, there'll be plenty to do! White Knuckle – Developed by Dark Machine Games: White Knuckle is a first-person roguelite speed-climbing game. Ascend through the guts of SUB-STRUCTURE 17, including the next major update – The Abyss!

White Knuckle is a first-person roguelite speed-climbing game. Ascend through the guts of SUB-STRUCTURE 17, including the next major update – The Abyss! Adventure Forge – Developed by Endless Adventures Incorporated: Craft branching narratives, build isometric RPGs, design puzzles, and publish to the world — all without writing a single line of code.

Craft branching narratives, build isometric RPGs, design puzzles, and publish to the world — all without writing a single line of code. Exark – Developed by Robot Cat Limited: Exark is an engine builder about building a city aboard a gigantic ark-ship. Construct buildings, staff them with crew members, and maximise your ark's resource production.

Exark is an engine builder about building a city aboard a gigantic ark-ship. Construct buildings, staff them with crew members, and maximise your ark's resource production. GANGSTALK – Developed by Jam2go: GANGSTALK is a psychological horror game from the POV of your stalkers.

GANGSTALK is a psychological horror game from the POV of your stalkers. Mars Attracts – Developed by Outlier: Mars Attracts is a park management sim set in the iconic universe of Mars Attacks. Play as the devious Martians as you construct detailed enclosures, manage staff, and most importantly abduct and experiment on humans!

Mars Attracts is a park management sim set in the iconic universe of Mars Attacks. Play as the devious Martians as you construct detailed enclosures, manage staff, and most importantly abduct and experiment on humans! Modulus – Developed by Happy Volcano: Modulus is a creative factory automation game where you design not just the systems, but construct the very building blocks themselves. No enemies, no timers, just you, your machines, and efficient factories.

Modulus is a creative factory automation game where you design not just the systems, but construct the very building blocks themselves. No enemies, no timers, just you, your machines, and efficient factories. Montabi – Developed by Mankibo: A creature-collector roguelike deckbuilder where you build your deck by taming and assembling a team of Montabi. Engage in thrilling turn-based battles, strategically utilizing their unique abilities.

A creature-collector roguelike deckbuilder where you build your deck by taming and assembling a team of Montabi. Engage in thrilling turn-based battles, strategically utilizing their unique abilities. Neon Inferno – Developed by Zenovia Interactive: Blast your way through a dense cyberpunk jungle in NEON INFERNO, an explosive fusion of 2D run-and-gun and gallery-shooter, and help the Family dominate its streets!

Blast your way through a dense cyberpunk jungle in NEON INFERNO, an explosive fusion of 2D run-and-gun and gallery-shooter, and help the Family dominate its streets! Painted in Blood – Developed by Madcraft: Trapped in a haunting realm, engage in combat with grotesque enemies and monsters. Experience unpredictable horror events, seamlessly blending classic retro FPS elements with modern elements.

Trapped in a haunting realm, engage in combat with grotesque enemies and monsters. Experience unpredictable horror events, seamlessly blending classic retro FPS elements with modern elements. Rogue Eclipse – Developed by HUSKRAFTS: Spaceflight action for the new age! Blast and burn your way through swarms of starfighters, merciless armadas and colossal behemoths in an epic roguelike campaign.

Spaceflight action for the new age! Blast and burn your way through swarms of starfighters, merciless armadas and colossal behemoths in an epic roguelike campaign. Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts – Developed by Yaza Games: Run your manuscript workshop! Illustrate medieval books and send them back to clients to get paid, unlock new jobs, decorations and items.

Run your manuscript workshop! Illustrate medieval books and send them back to clients to get paid, unlock new jobs, decorations and items. Shadows of Chroma Tower – Developed by Double Dash Studios: Choose between steel, wit and magic to face hordes of enemies and bosses in PvE dungeons and asynchronous PvP. Shadows of Chroma Tower combines the best of dungeon crawling and ARPGs.

Choose between steel, wit and magic to face hordes of enemies and bosses in PvE dungeons and asynchronous PvP. Shadows of Chroma Tower combines the best of dungeon crawling and ARPGs. Stretchmancer – Developed by Triangle Wave: STRETCH THE WORLD, SAVE THE GALAXY! Squash and stretch your environment to solve fiendish puzzles and defeat the Claustro Empire!

