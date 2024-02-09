Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Whitethorn Winter 2024 Showcase

Everything Revealed During The Whitethorn Winter 2024 Showcase

Whitethorn Games held their Whitethorn Winter 2024 Showcase yesterday. Here's everything they talked about during the annual event.

Article Summary Whitethorn Games unveils eight indie titles and updates at Winter 2024 Showcase.

New titles include Slime Heroes, Lake for Switch, and Magical Delicacy.

Wytchwood launches on mobile; Skate Fish combines skating with fishing.

North Star Video Games partners with Whitethorn on a new creative project.

Yesterday, indie game publisher Whitethorn Games held their Whitethorn Winter 2024 Showcase livestream, updating players to multiple titles in their roster. We got new information on eight games, ranging from official reveals to release date announcements. We have the stream for you to check out above, as well as more info from the studio about all eight games below.

Slime Heroes

In Slime Heroes, journey through a whimsical world entrusted to an unlikely hero — a slime — tasked to save it from a mysterious corruption. Journey through the expansive 3D world — alone or with a friend — and encounter ferocious enemies, challenging but approachable puzzles, and forgotten treasures. Gain magical gems throughout the world and dynamically combine them to create unique and powerful magical skills that can take down even the most corrupt minions and bosses. Discover a touching story of overcoming expectations, friendship, and forgiveness as you progress because even slimes can be heroes!

Lake for Nintendo Switch

In Lake, travel back to 1986 and take on the role of 40-something-year-old Meredith, who leaves the fast-paced drudgery of her big city life and returns to her quiet, rustic hometown. During her two-week stay in the beautiful lakeside community of Providence Oaks, Oregon, she'll fill in for her father – the local mail carrier – where she will not only deliver letters and parcels to new and old friendly faces but will also rekindle old friendships, make new ones, and maybe even find romance. At the end of her vacation, will Meredith return to the big city, or will she choose a different path for her life? It's up to players to steer the story how they see fit in this slice-of-life interactive game.

Botany Manor

The enduring estate of Botany Manor is home to retired botanist Arabella Greene. After a long career, she has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants that require some research to help them live again. Play as Arabella and explore the stunning historic manor and its grounds to look for clues in her notes, books, posters, and items scattered around the residence to determine the correct set of circumstances to help the flora flourish. Unlock new seeds and plant them. Interactable items around the property that can be turned and flipped will provide information to help you solve each gardening puzzle, grow the plants, and discover their mysterious qualities.

Wytchwood — Android and iOS Surprise Launch

Wytchwood is a crafting adventure game set in an expressive land of gothic fables and fairytales. As the mysterious old witch of the woods, players will explore a strange countryside, collect magical ingredients, brew sorcerous enchantments, and pass their twisted judgment upon a capricious cast of characters and creatures. After all, how will they ever learn if someone doesn't teach them the moral of the story? Wytchwood is now available for Android via Google Play and iOS through the App Store for $4.99 USD.

Skate Fish

From Sudden Event Studios, welcome to a world where the only way to catch fish is to impress them! Customize your character, board, and fishing rod, and ride your way through several chill environments, each with its own species to angle and obstacles to skate. Use nostalgic finger-deck two-finger touch controls to flip your board, grind ledges, and perform aerials as you become a skate-fishing legend by catching dozens of carp, bass, trout and other fish to support wildlife preservation efforts.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island invites you to take on the role of backpacker Alex, who has found herself stranded on the gorgeous shores of Ambrosia Island. As she begins to explore her surroundings, she discovers that she is not alone – the island is populated by the gods of Greek myth and legend! However, something is amiss – the gods are unable to remember who they are. In order to find her way home, she must befriend the inhabitants and help them to restore their memories. Explore the dynamic island in this non-linear adventure and unravel its story to discover its celestial guests and build friendships with the gods through a unique relationship mechanic. The closer you become, the more they are willing to help Alex with their godly powers. Solve the mystery of Ambrosia Island, save the gods, and hopefully help Alex find a way back home!

Magical Delicacy

In Magical Delicacy, play as Flora, a young witch who has ventured to the beautiful harbor town of Grat in order to grow her magical abilities. Using the power of magic, cook delicious dishes for the townsfolk from a vast array of ingredients you can purchase from local merchants, forage from around the town, or grow in your garden. Customize each dish to your customers' tastes through a creative cooking system. Explore the charming 2D platforming environment inspired by Metroidvanias, gain new abilities, reach new areas, and unlock shortcuts.

North Star Video Games Partnership Announcement

A new studio partnership was announced during the Whitethorn Winter 2024 Showcase between the publisher and UK-based developers North Star Video Games. The studio is comprised of veteran BAFTA-Award-winning developers with over four decades of combined development experience, having worked on titles ranging from family-friendly games to innovative indie projects, including Lawn Mowing Simulator. With the goal of creating relaxing, creatively inspiring games that are easy to pick up and hard to put down, the team is currently working on North Star's first major title. This unannounced project promises to be a journey of creativity and discovery.

