Everything Revealed During The Wholesome Snack 2025 Showcase

The Wholesome Snack 2025 Showcase took place this afternoon, and with it came several cozy video game reveals and announcements

Article Summary Wholesome Snack 2025 Showcase unveiled 20+ cozy, feel-good indie games with heartwarming themes.

Highlights include new reveals like Coffee Talk Tokyo, Cozy Caravan, and Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth.

Rhythm, adventure, life sims, and creative puzzle games set for release on PC, consoles, and mobile.

Catch up on surprise announcements, release dates, and exclusive gameplay trailers from the event.

Wholesome Games held their annual Wholesome Snack 2025 Showcase this afternoon, as several games were both announced and updated. The livestream gave us an array of cozy titles currently in the works or on their way to being released, all of which we have listed for you here, along with the video itself for you to enjoy.

Arcane Eats

Arcane Eats is a roguelike deckbuilder about cooking food & delighting customers. Think like a master chef as you play tasty card combos and cook up enchanted meals to feed the hungry hordes. Each turn is a strategic puzzle to balance energy and ingredient cook times, while keeping cool in the face of your customers. Wholesome Snack offers a taste of The Grove: the druid-inspired cuisine deck that lets you forage with squirrels, craft vegetarian menus and cook with diverse & body-positive chefs!

b-e-e-t-l-e: be right back!

b-e-e-t-l-e: be right back! is a "keyboardventure" game, where inventive typing mechanics and playful surprises bring the world to life. Players set out on a journey to find their beloved pet beetle, traversing through strange new lands and meeting friends far and wide. For Wholesome Snack 2025, we're offering an early look at some new ways the keyboard can be used to help friends, solve puzzles, and interact with the environment around you.

Bits & Bops

Bits & Bops is a collection of original rhythm minigames, filled with catchy music, snappy gameplay, and gorgeous, hand-drawn animation. The release trailer featured in Wholesome Snack includes footage of several new, never-before-seen Bits & Bops minigames, and celebrates the game's surprise launch on December 9.

CatchMaker

CatchMaker is a cozy, 3D bug-catching and matching adventure. Befriend a quirky batch of islanders and uncover your family's past to embrace your destiny. Explore a world abuzz with adorable little critters, guide the bugs through playful minigames and whimsical hand-drawn dates to learn their unique preferences and match them up with their perfect other half.

Coffee Talk Tokyo

Coffee Talk Tokyo is the newest instalment of the beloved coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator. It brings the warmth, heart, and delicious drinks from the previous games to an all-new café in Tokyo where humans and yokai alike share their stories. In the exclusive clip for Wholesome Snack, nine-year-old Erika is at the cafe with her mom, Emi. She's received some good news and is desperate to share but the adults are too busy chatting and ordering drinks – gah!

Cozy Caravan

Cozy Caravan is a single-player game where exploration, crafting and community come together in a wholesome, cozy world. From the comfort of your trusty hand-me-down caravan, you'll cook hearty meals, bake delicious desserts, and even sew stylish outfits. Travel from town to town sharing your goodies at weekend markets, all while helping the local townsfolk prepare for the annual Whizz Bang Fair. Cozy Caravan is transitioning from Steam Early Access to full release on the 8th of January 2026, and simultaneously releasing on Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade.

D-topia

Step into the world of D-topia in this gentle-paced puzzle adventure. In D-topia, life is curated by artificial intelligence to maximize happiness. As the newest Facilitator, it's up to you to solve puzzles to keep the D-topia residents happy and the facility running. In this new gameplay trailer, we take a deeper dive into the various fun logic puzzles players can experience while acting as the facilitator of D-topia.

Find Your Words

In partnership with Wholesome Snack, Capy Games proudly introduces Find Your Words, a short, cozy adventure game about the joy of forging new connections. Find your community at summer camp, one friendship at a time. Take a beat, enjoy a breath of fresh air – all while playing at the beach, strolling in the woods, and dancing with friends. Find Your Words was created by two Capy dads, celebrating their kids' journeys to find their voices.

Fishbowl

Made by a two-person team from India, published by Wholesome Games Presents and supported by PlayStation's India Hero Project. Fishbowl is a narrative game about dreams, grief, and hope. Rediscover your memories and find your way into the present in this intimate experience where slice-of-life meets surreal. In this trailer, we offer a deeper look into Alo's dreams, memories, and how everyday home care and safe care tasks impact her daily mood. The choices you make will affect the journey that Alo takes.

Lost and Found Co.

Lost and Found Co. is an award-winning hidden object adventure, which follows the story of Ducky, an intern at a magical startup that helps people find their lost things. This new trailer for Wholesome Snack highlights new gameplay, levels, and characters from the full game. And most importantly, the long-anticipated reveal of the release date: February 11, 2026

Mandrake

Mandrake is a rural life sim with a complex, playfully responsive narrative and painterly art style. The Mandrake setting is inspired by British history and folklore. It's a world of old, wild powers, of uncanny spirits; of deep histories, and deeper mysteries. (Though in a first for the studio, it doesn't contain cannibalism.) The character introduced in the exclusive Wholesome Snack clip is called the Yolf – a furry, friendly neighbour who nonetheless demands payment for debts owed to him by your ancestors. And he prefers cash, please and thank you.

Mirage: Miracle Quest

Time has finally come to unleash your inner magical girl and embark on a unique RPG adventure set in a splendid hand-painted world, inspired by the vibrant cultures of Madagascar, France and Japan. Explore the opening chapter as a freelance exorcist, face your first trials, and get a taste of the fantastic journey to come! Play the demo on Steam now!

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth

The follow-up to Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley set in Tove Jansson's acclaimed Moomin universe, Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth welcomes everyone into its cozy home, promoting messages of tolerance and unity, all too important in today's day and age. As Moomintroll discovers a frost-covered Moominvalley, he must work together with his neighbors to banish the Lady of the Cold's grip across the land.

PANdemonium: Merge!

Cozy up by the campfire and merge ingredients in a… frying pan? A silly, easy-to-learn merge game with chaotic pan flipping physics, cute forest friends, and more. Whether you want to relax or turn up the heat for a challenge – merge your way to the ultimate campfire feast!

ReStory

ReStory is a chill, story-driven shop management simulator from the creators of I Am Future, set in mid-2000s Tokyo. Run your own shop, restore nostalgic Y2K-era devices inspired by iconic game consoles (including officially licensed Atari systems), phones, cameras, and music players. Interact with customers and experience a branching storyline that depends on your choices. Join the first public playtest on Steam, and add ReStory to your wishlist. Coming 2026.

Spirit Crossing

Spirit Crossing is a cooperative life-sim all about making life-long friendships in a kind and whimsical community. The world is full of spirits, ancient ruins and storms, but by helping one another we can build ourselves a safe and welcoming home. Players will grow their village, explore a dynamic wilderness, go fishing, dance and play music. Spirit Crossing is currently available in open Alpha on Android & iOS, and we're incredibly excited to bring it to a broader audience on Steam in 2026.

Thrifty Business

Announcing Thrifty Business, where you'll set up and manage your very own 90's-inspired vintage thrift shop. Sort through boxes to find hidden treasures and arrange nostalgic displays (clothes, antiques, toys & more). Customize furniture, wallpaper, and more to make your store as welcoming and cozy as possible and transform it into a hub for the local community as you befriend the regulars and help with their requests!

Travel Pack

Travel Pack blends together storytelling and board game inspired gameplay. It comes from the idea that we like to add our own variations to the games we play together. Travel pack is about meeting new people and finding out more about them based on the way they choose to play. You'll be on your first adventure through this miniature world of tiles and figurines, with light puzzles to overcome and characterful stories to enjoy.

Verdant

Verdant is a coming-of-age story set in a lush, post-apocalyptic 1980s Germany. As a young adventurer surviving in a new world, players will embark on a bittersweet journey of discovery, exploring a vibrant landscape full of mystery and piecing together the story of how the world changed and the role you will play in its future.

Wylde Flowers

Studio Drydock's first game, Wylde Flowers, is available right now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC! Their community has been asking for more console options for their magical story game, and the team are excited to share Tara's witchy story with even more cozy game lovers!

Wylde Society

An upcoming period drama sim game: Wylde Society! Take your first look inside Vivian's boarding house and put the finishing touches on the decor, admire an elegant ball, a tense afternoon tea and finish your evening off with a little witchcraft.

Zitifono

Zitifono is an adventure game, go boating on the ocean, swim in peaceful coves, find treasures in secret caves and talk with the funny inhabitants of the archipelago to solve the mystery of these colorful islands!

