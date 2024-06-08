Posted in: Events, Games, Indie Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs

Everything Shown On Day Of The Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2024

Yesterday after the primary livestream, we got to see a number of new indie games on Day Of The Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2024.

Article Summary Day of the Devs 2024 showcased a plethora of indie gems post-Summer Game Fest.

Highlights include the cozy puzzler 'A Little to the Left: Seeing Stars' DLC.

'Fear the Spotlight' offers a fresh take with 90s teen horror-inspired gameplay.

New titles cover diverse genres such as bodycam horror to body horror.

After Summer Game Fest ran its annual livestream, we got to watch Day Of The Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2024, with several new games being announced. This is basically a lovely look at multiple indie titles in the works or on the way shortly, many of which in the past have gone on to become amazing titles. We have the full list of games for you below along with the stream above.

A Little to the Left: Seeing Stars

A Little to the Left: Seeing Stars is the second DLC for A Little to the Left, a cozy puzzle game that has you sort, stack, and organize household items into pleasing arrangements while you keep an eye out for a mischievous cat with an inclination for chaos.

After Love EP

Afterlove EP is an indie game about learning to love oneself. A unique mix of narrative adventure, dating sim and rhythm game, with multiple possible endings.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure follows the story of Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery.

Battle Vision Network

Battle Vision Network is an online PvP Puzzle Battler fusing cozy color-matching puzzle gameplay with deep turn-based tactics.

Building Relationships

Roll, jump, and dash around as a house on a date in this silly adventure game. Meet eccentric structures, romance eligible bachelorx pads, and uncover the meaning of life… or you could go fishing instead (though we replaced the fish with cars to make more sense)

Cairn

Reach a summit never climbed before in this survival climber from the creators of Furi and Haven. Plan your route carefully and climb anywhere, managing pitons and resources to survive the unforgiving Mount Kami. Discover what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve the ascent of a lifetime.

Cozy Grove 2

All those who are lost deserve kindness. Help cute; ghostly bears find peace in this relaxing sequel to the beloved life-sim game where kindness rules and new crafting, building, and camping island adventures await.

Fear the Spotlight

A creepy love letter to classic 90s teen horror stories, Fear the Spotlight is designed for a modern audience. Sneak into a school after hours with Vivian and Amy, survive a seance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles and uncover the disturbing mystery behind a school tragedy decades before. And whatever you do, stay out of the spotlight. Fear the Spotlight will be launching later this year, and fans can wishlist the game on Steam.

Hello Again

Welcome to the world's coziest time loop! Hello Again is a puzzling adventure game set on an island filled with ancient ruins. Explore strange locations, solve clockwork puzzles, and befriend quirky characters to uncover the island's secrets and break the loop.

Karma: The Dark World

Karma: The Dark World is a first-person cinematic psychological thriller set in a dystopian world where the Leviathan Corporation is omnipresent.

Koira

Koira is a heartwarming tale where you befriend and protect your new puppy from danger.

Petal Runner

Petal Runner is a coming-of-age story set in a cyberpunk-inspired, pixel-art-powered open world. Players join Cali and Kira as they explore the sun-soaked city of Sapphire Valley and train to become specialized motorcycle couriers known as Petal Runners. Once they're certified, they'll make deliveries, meet new friends, play minigames, and discover a wholesome slice-of-life story about growing up and letting go.

Phoenix Springs

Lose yourself in the mystery of Phoenix Springs, a modern point-and-click set in a striking neo-noir world. It begins with an investigation: find your brother Leo. You already know where it ends.

Psychroma

Psychroma is a narrative-driven side scroller where you play as a digital medium. Confront the past by piecing together the broken memories of a cybernetic house and exorcise the ghost in the machine.

Screenbound

Screenbound is an innovative adventure game that mixes 2d and 3d- a dual reality system, the first game where the player controls both the First Person character and the 2d-pixel art character at the same time.

Simpler Times

Simpler Times takes players on an emotional journey as they guide Taina through the process of packing her childhood treasures for college while reflecting on pivotal moments in her young life. Music is a gateway for those memories, and playing old records whisks her back in time to see how her room – and herself – have grown and changed over the years.

Tides of Tomorrow

Welcome to Elynd, a world struggling to survive after the Great Flood. A deadly plastification is killing softly all the livings. On this ocean planet, the challenges are numerous, find a cure, explore floating platforms or deal with all the communities. But as you delve into the mystery of Elynd, you won't be alone… Follow your friend's adventure closely, as their actions will shape your story, forcing you to adapt whether you like it or not.

Tom the Postgirl

Take a ride with Tom through her village and discover a great deal—perhaps too much—about the locals. Her approach, although controversial, is highly effective: intense and obsessive stalking.

UFO 50

UFO 50 is a collection of 50 games (all unlocked from the start) that span a variety of genres, from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games, roguelites, and RPGs.

While Waiting

Presented by the team behind the critically acclaimed "Moncage," this is a transformative adventure exploring the art of waiting. Clear the game by doing nothing, but discover the power of acceptance and patience in 100+ situations, from birth to death. Learn to embrace life as you wait.

Zoochosis

Zoochosis is a bodycam horror simulation game. You're a zookeeper. Identify infected mutant animals, make a vaccine and cure them. Will you save all of them and survive?

