Evil Genius 2 To Receive Pyro & Doomhilda Henchmen Packs

Rebellion Developments revealed two new packs on the way ot Evil Genius 2, as players will be getting the Pyro & Doomhilda henchmen. First off, the new Team Fortress 2: Pyro DLC Pack has already been released for the game as you will get a free pack with Pyro henchman, the accompanying recruitment side story, and three loot items. Meanwhile, a new paid for DLC called Rise of the Valkyrie Pack will give you the destructive vocal power of Doomhilda, a once promising opera singer who can become your henchman. That pack will run you $5 or you can get it in the Season 2 pack. We have more info on both of them below.

Team Fortress 2: Pyro Pack (FREE) Recruit the Pyro as a Henchman and increase your firepower… literally! Pyro can indiscriminately engulf their surroundings in an inferno, fan the flames on those tiresome Agents in the aftermath, and even extinguish less friendly fires with a puff of compressed air. What self-respecting Evil Genius can resist harnessing such destructive power? Pack includes: New Henchman (Pyro)

Accompanying Side Story objectives to recruit Pyro

3 Loot Items (Briefcase of Australium, Briefcase of Intelligence, Payload)

Evil Genius 2: Rise of the Valkyrie Pack It's time to unleash the Valkyrie's voice! When the Evil Genius decimates the plans of a rising star in the Opera world, you better believe she's going to seek sonic vengeance. Your minions will need to best this devastating prima donna and her powerful friends, in a saga of shattering performances that will test their nerves, eardrums, and glassware. Doomhilda's destructive voice is legendary, possessing the power to stop her enemies in their path – or even inspire her allies to victory. Can the Evil Genius convince Doomhilda to join their side as a Henchman, or will this woman with the voice of an 'angel' see them facing the final curtain call? Pack includes: New Henchman (Doomhilda)

Accompanying Side Story objectives to recruit Doomhilda

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Rise of the Valkyrie Pack & FREE Team Fortress 2: Pyro Pack (https://youtu.be/_itgmzX_8S8)