Evil Genius 2: World Domination Comes To Consoles In Late November

Rebellion Development announced today that they will be bringing Evil Genius 2: World Domination over to consoles next month. The company has already put the game up for pre-order for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, both current and next-gen as well as for Xbox Game Pass, as they bring the full PC title with all of its current updates and upgrades. Which includes three unique bonus items for those who pre-order including the Trojan Horse, Aurora Borealis, and Found of Youth. No word yet on whether the Switch will ever get a copy, but for now, this version will be coming out on November 30th, 2021.

Evil Genius 2 lets you unleash your own unique brand of super-villainy as you build your hideout and create a cover operation. You are going to need some help if you are going to take over the world so recruit and train a workforce of loyal minions and powerful henchmen to defend your base from the meddling Forces of Justice and help you in your quest to rule the planet one dastardly scheme at a time. Cruel Constructions: Every villain needs an island lair, so pick your paradise and put your own sinister stamp on it! Shaper the internal structure of the hazardous hideaway to fit your play-style, and construct wonderfully wicked devices for your minions to use.

Atrocious Anti-Heroes: Competence isn't going to cut it when you're running an evil operation. As you expand and train your minion workforce, you can create new specialists to help further your evil plans! Need something a little more…intimidating? Recruit powerful Henchmen that complement your play style; every mastermind needs a right hand…or several, in fact!

Dastardly Devices: The Forces of Justice are annoyingly punctual, so supplement your brute force by researching and developing a series of trap networks! Send those do-gooders spinning with a Pinball Bumper, or put the chomp on them with the Venus Spy-Trap. While one trap is good, more is…evil-er. Combo your traps to banish intruders for good!

Nefarious Plots: Carry out evil schemes to further your plot to build a Doomsday Device and dominate the world! Sell the British Royal Family, Kidnap the Governor of Maine, and literally BAKE ALASKA. With hundreds of potential objectives, variety is the spice of strife.