Evil Genius 2: World Domination Just Received Its First DLC

Rebellion Developments has released the first DLC pack for Evil Genius 2: World Domination as players can join The Cabal Pact. This is a new genius named Espectro that has hidden himself behind a veil of red smoke, and with him comes a few extra additions to your evil lair that includes forbidden technology to create clones of himself. You can snag The Cabal Pack right now on Steam as part of the Season Pass, or individually for $5. Youc an read more about it and the latest update below.

Seeing Red

Out today, The Cabal Pack introduces Espectro as a brand new acquirable henchman, along with accompanying Side Story objectives and plenty more. All of the Cabal Pack content will be available in new campaign. In full, the pack includes:

New Henchman – Espectro

New Lair Equipment – the Cabal Indoctrination Chamber. Change the appearances of four other henchmen by giving them the Cabal makeover.

New Lair Equipment – the R.A.Y.G.U.N. Interrogation Device

Accompanying Side Story objectives

The Cabal Pack is the first drop from the Evil Genius 2: Season Pass, with plenty more lair-building content on the way to satisfy supervillains everywhere. The Evil Genius 2: Season Pass is available now, priced £22.99 /$24.99 / €24.99 on Steam. As detailed in the Season Pass roadmap, The Cabal Pack will be followed by:

A lair items pack

Another henchman pack

Two minion packs

A campaign pack

Evil Genius 2: World Domination Patch V1.3.0

Patch V.1.3.0 has also been made available for Evil Genius 2 this week. It addresses core areas of feedback from the Evil Genius 2 community, ranging from progression issues to game pace, and as a result the length of the campaign can be significantly shorter for those geniuses who want to play more aggressively. The update covers a wide range of balancing adjustments and features bug fixes too. You can find the full patch notes here.