Evo 2025 Has Unveiled New Immersive Experience For Las Vegas

Organizers for Evo 2025 have released plans for this year's event, as they will make all three days in Las Vegas an immersive experience

Article Summary Evo 2025 returns to Las Vegas August 1-3 with new immersive experiences and massive show floor plans

Fans can enjoy new game reveals, artist exhibits, a huge arcade, pop-up tournaments, and watch parties

Major partners like Chipotle, AT&T, Red Bull, and Nacon offer unique activations and exclusive giveaways

Arena and extended lineup features top fighting games including Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and MVC2

Organizers for Evo have confirmed a number of new activations and additions to the USA edition of Evo 2025, as they will work to make this year a much more immersive experience. The annual esports fighting game event returns to Las Vegas once again from August 1-3, 2025, as they take over the Las Vegas Convention Center. The team released a complete rundown of what they have planned for the event across all three days, which we have for you in-full for you here.

Evo 2025 – Floor Plans

Fans can experience soon-to-be announced first time playables, developer and publisher reveals, the second largest pop-up arcade in the U.S., an expansive museum featuring exhibits highlighting the art of fighting games with guest artists Shinkiro and JBStyle, new meet and greet opportunities, curated Artist Alley, watch parties to cheer on their favorite Top 8 Finals, and major brands connecting the fans with new and innovative activations, including the Burrito Bus by Chipotle, who returns for the third year as presenting partner. It all takes place across 13+ acres or nearly 11 football fields on Evo's show floor.

Evo also announced today that more than 60 countries are registered across eight Arena game titles and the extended lineup tournaments, with tens of thousands of attendees expected throughout the weekend. The event is expected to attract more than 6,500,000 fans tuning in globally for competition, culture and community. Evo has once again collaborated and innovated with major brands to elevate the fan experience led by Chipotle with fan favorites and new programs along with AT&T, PlayStation, Qiddiya Gaming, Nacon, Zenni, Red Bull, White Claw Zero Proof, Under Armour, Voodoo Ranger IPA, and Grand Archive TCG.

Chipotle will introduce the foil-wrapped Burrito Bus, welcoming fans all weekend with free rides to a nearby Chipotle location to grab lunch with victory-earned free entrée cards. Chipotle will also launch the Burrito Meter on Twitch, an interactive burrito-shaped meter that viewers can fill by spamming custom Evo x Chipotle emotes during Chipotle commercials. By filling the meter, fans will unlock bonus text-to-win giveaways for free Chipotle. Returning in 2025, competitors will earn free entrée cards for winning in round one pools and Evo-themed Chipotle bags for making it out of round two pools. Viewers at home will be treated to more gameplay during transition moments with the "Chipotle Extra Match" livestream enhancements. Also, the Community Lounge returns this year with pop-up tournaments, free swag, talent meet & greets, and photo experiences.

AT&T is making its exhibit debut at Evo with a Crown of the Hill tournament and the opportunity to compete 1v1 against fighting game legends. Also returning is Evo Connections Presented by AT&T, which brings the FGC together – both in Las Vegas and at home – through interactive trivia and Rock-Paper-Scissors challenge against 9-time Evo champion Jwonggg. Fans who participate in the Evo Connections segments during the broadcast or the Crown of the Hill tournament onsite will have the chance to win a variety of prizes, courtesy of AT&T. As Evo's global headset partner, Nacon will deliver studio-grade audio throughout the competitive experience via its premium audio brand, RIG . Fans will get hands-on with Hell Is Us, Nacon's highly anticipated action-adventure title, before its official release on Sept. 4. Nacon will also invite fans to challenge the pros within the booth and face-off against elite players Kayane or Mr. Crimson to see if they have what it takes to beat some of the best.

White Claw will ask fans to grab life by the claw and enjoy free cans of its new non-alcoholic seltzer White Claw Zero Proof with hydrating electrolytes. White Claw will also host meet-and-greets with legends Justin Wong and IFC Yipes, who both took home Evo Awards during the inaugural event in February. Fans can also participate in the Mystery Games tournament all weekend, featuring 20+ games across retro fighting games and tabletop games for a piece of a $9,000 prize pool. Zenni returns as the Official Eyewear of Evo with its Evo x Zenni collaboration frames for purchase at the Evo merchandise store on the Show Floor, or online. Zenni will also provide custom frames for the top 8 winners of the Arena and extended feature tournaments.

Red Bull returns with its popular Best Seats in the House program and offers premium seating to lucky fans in the Evo Arena. As the official energy drink of Evo, fans can also enjoy complimentary Red Bull onsite. Voodoo Ranger IPA will be the presenting partner for the largest Arcade at Evo to date, with its Voodoo Ranger Pop-Up Bar inside the Arcade to welcome fans to sample its product and play their favorite classic games. Under Armour is returning to Evo as the Official Apparel partner, with exclusive Evo merchandise featuring new custom-designed t-shirts, hoodies, and shorts to be found at the Evo store and online all weekend. Grand Archive TCG, an Anime-themed trading card game, will unveil their brand new set at Evo and offer game demo decks and products for sale for fans to purchase. The Las Vegas Convention Center will host Evo's biggest event of the year with the Arena and Extended line-ups featuring the following titles:

Arena Line Up

SNK's Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – 1st appearance at Evo

– 1st appearance at Evo Cygames' Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising – 2nd appearance at Evo

– 2nd appearance at Evo Arc System Works' Guilty Gear -Strive- – 4th appearance at Evo

– 4th appearance at Evo Capcom's Marvel vs. Capcom 2 – throwback tournament

– throwback tournament Warner Bros. Games' Mortal Kombat 1 – 2nd appearance at Evo

– 2nd appearance at Evo Capcom's Street Fighter 6 – 3rd appearance at Evo

– 3rd appearance at Evo Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tekken 8 – 2nd appearance at Evo

– 2nd appearance at Evo Arc System Works' Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes – 2nd appearance at Evo

Extended Line Up

offbrand games & Aether Studios' Rivals of Aether II

SNK's The King of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown

and Arc System Works' Blazblue Centralfiction and Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

and Capcom & SNK's Capcom vs. SNK 2

SEGA's Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O

Xbox Game Studios' Killer Instinct

