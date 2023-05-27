Exclusive: Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099 Releases Launch Trailer Check out this exclusive launch trailer for Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099, as the game is now currently available on PC via Steam.

Fictiorama Studios and Joystick Ventures have given us a chance to show off an exclusive launch trailer for Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099. The game was launched on May 25th, 2023, for PC via Steam, with a Nintendo Switch version due out later this year. The trailer gives you a fun animated look at the story as you are now the eyes and ears of the future, keeping surveillance on everyone and everything happening on the planet Earth. Enjoy watching this world full of primates as you mark down everything they do and attempt to manage it all!

"It's 2099, and The Primate Observation Club is stronger than ever. The world has morphed into a retro-futuristic dystopia where spying is not just prevalent but, most importantly, even more entertaining. Welcome to Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099: a digital voyeur simulator that combines narrative, investigation, surveillance, and resource management."

A Dystopian Dreamland: It's 2099, and alien knowledge has caused rapid advancements in technology to the point that big corporations now sponsor planets. Stripped of resources, Earth is now a wasteland, and humanity has spread across the galaxy. Humans, robots, and aliens now live side by side.

Spying Tools: The MonkeyVision app helps you manage hidden cameras and monitor cages. Make observations and search the internet to learn more about each subject. Need more cameras? Pick up side jobs for money whilst avoiding that wacky conspiracy theorist next door.

The MonkeyVision app helps you manage hidden cameras and monitor cages. Make observations and search the internet to learn more about each subject. Need more cameras? Pick up side jobs for money whilst avoiding that wacky conspiracy theorist next door. Fresh Technology: Gone are the days of surveillance solitude. OmniPals are artificial intelligence represented by holograms that act as company promoters. They act as another window into the outside world and may offer some other handy functions.

Gone are the days of surveillance solitude. OmniPals are artificial intelligence represented by holograms that act as company promoters. They act as another window into the outside world and may offer some other handy functions. Absolutely No Monkey Feeding: Become familiar with the subjects, and you might get the chance to interact with them. Hack security systems, make threatening phone calls, or even put your own flavor in an unusual beverage. But then forget all those things, because that's against Club rules!

Become familiar with the subjects, and you might get the chance to interact with them. Hack security systems, make threatening phone calls, or even put your own flavor in an unusual beverage. But then forget all those things, because that's against Club rules! End-Game Content: Once you've finished the game, new and exciting features, such as a Fast Forwarding ability or a Free Mode that will allow to keep playing with no specific goals or deadlines, will be available. Who knows what other rewards await you!

