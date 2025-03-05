Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Gamera Games, Karma: The Dark World, Pollard Studio

EXCLUSIVE: New Karma: The Dark World Vid Highlights The Voice Acting

Bleeding Cool has been shared an exclusive video for Karma: The Dark World, highlighting the voice actors and their work in the game

Indie game developer Pollard Studio, with publishers Gamera Games and Wired Productions, has shared an exclusive video with Bleeding Cool today for Karma: The Dark World. This new ten-minute video shared with us today features multiple small interviews with the voice actors for the game while also showing off some of the behind-the-scenes work on the game and new scenes and gameplay that haven't been seeing yet in other trailers. The video features actor Jack Ayeres, who plays the lead role of Daniel, as well as Mark Desebrock, Jen Austen, Will Harrison-Wallace, and Katheryn Siggers, discussing the work they put into these roles and the unique story they're trying to tell in this psychological thriller. Enjoy the video as the game will be released exclusively for PS5 on consoles, as well as on PC, on March 27, 2025.

Karma: The Dark World

Explore an alternate timeline set in 1984 in East Germany; the Leviathan Corporation rules with an iron fist, controlling its citizens through mass surveillance, social class rules, mind-altering drugs, and the promise that the gates to Utopia will open to those who serve. You are Daniel McGovern, a Roam Agent for Leviathan's Thought Bureau. Using advanced technology to dive into the minds of the accused – you will investigate crime scenes, interview suspects, and report your findings back to Leviathan. Investigate the twisted environments of suspects' memories and the horrors that lurk within the corners of their minds. Test your sanity as the boundaries between reality and the surreal blur together – can you trust what you see and keep your sense of self? Lose yourself in a cinematic interactive story that explores the themes of family, love, loss, and control – where a simple investigation leads to a world of espionage and betrayal, littered with deep and dark secrets.

Become a Roam Agent: Step into the shoes of Daniel McGovern and use a combination of investigative tools, interviews, and your own keen intellect to solve puzzles and unravel the truth.

Step into the shoes of Daniel McGovern and use a combination of investigative tools, interviews, and your own keen intellect to solve puzzles and unravel the truth. Open Your Mind: Dive into the memories of suspects to retrace their steps and piece together your investigations, but be careful – the human mind is a dangerous place where emotions, will, and desire to hold power.

Dive into the memories of suspects to retrace their steps and piece together your investigations, but be careful – the human mind is a dangerous place where emotions, will, and desire to hold power. Discover the Truth: Keep your sanity and wits about you whilst uncovering a dark story of love, loss, and deception, where nothing is as it seems, and every turn brings another twist to unravel.

Keep your sanity and wits about you whilst uncovering a dark story of love, loss, and deception, where nothing is as it seems, and every turn brings another twist to unravel. Next Generation Visuals: Explore a meticulously detailed world with stunning visuals and effects, all powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Explore a meticulously detailed world with stunning visuals and effects, all powered by Unreal Engine 5. An Unforgettable Soundtrack: A specially created soundtrack that combines orchestral scores with original songs that draw you into the cinematic world of Karma, created in collaboration with Dolby Atmos.

