ExeKiller Releases New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Earlier this month, ExeKiller dropped a new trailer to show off more of the gameplay as we got a pretty good overview of what the game is

Article Summary ExeKiller showcases new gameplay trailer highlighting its retro-futuristic western shooter style.

Players control bounty hunter Denzel Fenix in a post-apocalyptic, choice-driven world.

Semi-open map features environmental hazards, multiple paths, and impactful decisions.

Player choices affect NPC attitudes, story outcomes, and unlock new areas and arsenal.

Indie game developer and publisher Paradark Studio recently revealed a new gameplay video for their latest project, ExeKiller. This trailer gives players a better look at the gameplay, and the game as a whole, really defining what it is as it feels like a lot of genres colliding with each other. If you haven't seen it yet, this is a first-person action-adventure shooter in a retro futuristic western setting from an alternate timeline. Enjoy the trailer here, as the game currently has no release window.

ExeKiller

Denzel Fenix, the eponymous ExeKiller, is a bounty hunter in the service of Helion, the ubiquitous corporation headquartered in a massive structure towering over the ruins of New York. In the course of the game, Denzel discovers the truth about himself, and this revelation puts him in the sights of several powerful factions. From this point, a dangerous and difficult game of survival begins. And it is only up to the player to decide how ExeKiller plays out this battle.

The game world consists of a semi-open environment with a central hub, many smaller locations with long distances between them, and environmental hazards such as unexpected enemies or dangerous weather. The gameplay is primarily designed around the principle of "choice." While completing quests, the player will never be limited to one path or solution for every problem encountered. The decisions made by the player will clearly affect the attitude of NPCs, dialogues and possible endings, making each playthrough unique. The map opens up gradually. Completion of the main quests affects the state of the world, allowing the player to gain access to new areas, arsenal, and options for the storyline. Very early in the game, the player recovers her/his car – the Appaloosa, making free roam more accessible and rewarding.

ExeKiller's world is unique, combining retro-futuristic technological advancements with post-apocalyptic scenery – all served with a western movie vibe. The color palette and other visuals – warm orange and brown hues – transport the player to the 1970s, which, combined with a non-intrusive HUD, creates a fully immersive, retro experience. In each quest, the player has the opportunity to choose her/his path. Whether the player chooses to spare lives or end them, cheat or obey the law, loot the money or return it intact – these choices will affect her/his path to the end of the game. Many of the effects of a player's choices will not be visible up front – but they will cause changes significant enough that the player should watch his steps.

