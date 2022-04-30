Exo One Will Be Getting Released On PlayStation Consoles

Future Friends Games and developer Exbleative revealed they will be bringing Exo One over to PlayStation consoles this Summer. The game, which gave us some serious Flight Of The Navigator vibes, was released back in November for both PC and Xbox consoles and managed to score some awesome reviews and a decent fanbase. Now PS4 and PS5 players will have a chance to experience zipping around the planet in an alien spacecraft as the game will be released for both platforms sometime this Summer. The new PS5 version will feature Haptic Feedback, which is designed to make the game a far more immersive experience for those utilizing those controls. It will also come with 120fps support so you get one of the best experiences in the game you can have with a high refresh rate for both TVs and monitors. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below as we wait for a proper release date.

"The response to the Exo One launch was beyond my wildest dreams,' said Jay Weston, developer of Exo One. 'I've had such amazing support from my community over the years since I started making this thing. Now, with the help of All in! Games, I've got the opportunity to bring the game to PlayStation for all the folks who don't have Xboxes or PCs, which I'm super stoked about!"

Exo One is a gravity-defying, interplanetary journey through space and time. Master a truly alien traversal system and move through enigmatic and desolate alien landscapes in ways you've never experienced. Use gravity and momentum to reach colossal speeds and exhilarating heights. Ride thermal updrafts into boiling cloud formations, careen down hillsides and launch off mountain tops, all the time drifting toward the shining blue beam on the horizon. Atmospheric, diffused visuals are merged with otherworldly sound effects and a hypnotic electric guitar soundtrack. Open a wormhole and experience mankind's first journey outside the solar system.