Expedition Agartha Announces Early Access Release Date

Wandering Wizard and developer Matrioshka Games revealed they will be releasing Expedition Agartha into Early Access this month. The team has been working on this for a while as we haven't heard or seen much from it since it was announced. Now we know we'll have an early build to look forward to on August 18th, 2022. No word yet on when they aim to have the final version of the game, but at least we're getting a playable build in a couple of weeks. You can watch the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from around the world find themselves on a mysterious island in the Lost Continent of Mu. In the depths of the earth, the Secrets of Agartha wait to be discovered. The game features a hardcore full loot PvP and PvPvE adventure. Dangerous NPCs roam the regions, but even more lethal players stalk the land in search of treasure and blood. Enter raids, loot for resources, defeat enemies, complete quests, and extract to safety. Players will launch expeditions solo or with up to 3 players, and fight their way across the island. Explore a lost island filled with danger and loot. Encounter bandits and beasts as you make your way through unfamiliar territory. Discover ancient ruins and ponder the mysteries of humanity's true past.

Fight in visceral combat involving light attacks, heavy attacks, blocks, and dodges. This means every fight is a skill-based battle of life or death.

Co-op with parties of up to 3 friends and launch an expedition. Ruthlessly hunt down other players, or build alliances to make it out alive together.

Loot and equip a variety of medieval weapons and gear from various warrior cultures to suit your playstyle and aesthetic.

Competitive, match-based experience where dying could mean losing everything. A successful expedition offers players with high rewards, but death will cost you all your gear.

Play as a Freebooter (low-risk, low-rewards) and enter the expedition with free low tier equipment without any character progression, or play as a Mercenary (high-risk, high-reward) and bring your own hard-earned gear with quest and skill progression.