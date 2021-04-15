Ezaron Defense Is Leaving Steam Early Access Today

On Thursday, April 15th, Bucharest-based indie video game developer RVL Games has announced that their 3D tower defense game, Ezaron Defense, is leaving Steam Early Access. Players interested in grabbing this game before it goes should aim to get it on the Steam Store by heading to the game's page. You can do so by clicking here.

Billed as a "classic 3D tower defense game", Ezaron Defense allows players to fight hordes of terrible monsters, upgrade their towers with all manner of upgrades, and defend their towers with a formidable glut of arcane spells. According to the press release from RVL Games, "the full version of this game contains 20 levels in the Campaign mode and 4 more 'Endless' bonus levels including achievements, more perks, a monsterpedia, and improved music and sounds."

Some key features of this tower defense game include the following:

Fight with hoarders of dark creatures

Customize your defensive strategy

Different tower upgrades and specializations

Customize them towers with up to 20 special abilities

50 upgrades and a mighty arsenal of magic spells

You can find and view the trailer for this game on YouTube below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ezaron Defense Alpha Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlzGWWBUiJ8)

If you want ahold of the full version of Ezaron Defense, it is being sold on the Steam Store for $11.99/€9.99/£9.29, and again can be found by clicking here. Are you interested in this game? Do tower defense games appeal to you? Alternatively, do you or someone you know collect games on Steam? Let us know your thoughts about Ezaron Defense in the comments below!