F1 22 Receives Brand New Features Trailer

Electronic Arts and Codemasters released a brand new trailer for F1 22 today as we got a better look at the game's features. This time around the trailer is giving you a better look at some of the improvements they've made to the franchise, as they have incorporated a series of gameplay improvements and innovations that should satisfy both the casual and seasoned racers. Some of the improvements include Adaptive AI, F1 Sprint races, new supercars, and more. We have a rundown of what you can check out in the trailer down below, as the game steadily makes its way to being released on July 1st, 2022.

F1 22 features Adaptive AI that tailors the experience to the player's current skill level, enabling competitive racing from the moment they hit the track. With the addition of accessible handling, players can remove the complexities and have the option to increase the difficulty at the end of every race weekend.

Taking control of the revolutionary cars with improved physics to accommodate the new aero rules, players can now experience the F1 Sprint and immersive race day moments such as formation laps, safety car moments, and pit stops.

In addition to VR capability for PC Players, F1 22 expands its features for players with the return of My Team, now with three starting points, the acclaimed 10-year Career with two-player functionality, and Multiplayer including offline split-screen.

F1 Life is the new social hub that allows players to show off their collection of supercars, fashion accessories, and trophies. In-game character personalisation extends beyond the track with branded clothes and accessories players can collect through in-game challenges, Podium Pass, brand shop, and the in-game store.

F1 22 Champions Edition players will also receive new My Team Icons, Jacques Villeneuve, Mark Webber and Nico Hülkenberg, and two drivable safety cars: the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Aston Martin Vantage for use in Time Trial.