F1 22 Will Be Available For Free To All Players This Weekend

EA Sports announced this week that they will be making F1 22 available completely free for everyone this weekend. The company will make the game free starting today, October 20th, and running all the way until October 24th, as you can experience your own race across the U.S. for four days weekend. Technically it will be presented as a free trial across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems, with all in-game progress you make saved in case you decide to buy the game after, which will be sold shortly after at a special discounted price. Here's more on the offer as you can enjoy that starting today.

"To support new and existing players ahead of the race weekend, the studio partnered with Daniel Ricciardo to create a guide with his top tips, tricks, and inner secrets on how to get around the Austin circuit the fastest way possible. Told through his personal experience and charismatic personality, Ricciardo digs into technical knowledge, such as braking points, tough turns, passing, and DRS zones, and explains what it takes to conquer the track. Afterward, fans can put their new skills to the test by taking on the Ricciardo Hot Lap Challenge and posting their fastest lap of Circuit of the Americas using #RicciardoChallenge and #F122gamesweepstakes from October 20 to 24. A participant will be selected at random and announced on F1 22's Twitter account on October 28 to win a virtual meet and greet and race-off with Daniel Ricciardo himself."

"With the Circuit of the Americas just around the corner, we wanted to do something special and allow as many players as possible to experience the new era of Formula 1," said Paul Jeal, Senior Director F1 Franchise at Codemasters. "During this free weekend trial, anyone can experience the thrill of Formula 1 for a limited time and we couldn't have asked for a better coach to show us around the circuit than Daniel Ricciardo."