F1 23 Releases New In-Game Enhancements In Next Update

EA Sports has a new updating coming to F1 23, giving you several enhancements that will bring competition and excitement to the title.

EA Sports revealed new details to the next update coming to F1 23, as players will be getting a host of new in-game improvements and enhancements. You'll soon be getting a brand new F1 World in-game hub that will provide players with a series of new content updates and more engaging content. This includes the new 'Pro Challenge' mode coming at the end of August, where you'll face off against EA Sports ambassador Max Verstappen in a ghost lap time trial. Starting today, the game also be getting the first 'F1 Replay', which is Racenet's new mobile app for 'Leagues' and updated Driver Ratings based on their real-season performance. We got more info on the updates below.

"The first 'F1 Replay', an all-new event type that allows armchair F1 drivers to relive previous races in the 2023 Championship by taking control of any of the 20 drivers in a replica Grand Prix, launches today. Starting with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Gran Prix, each week, a new race from the 2023 season will be included. Over the course of the next month, 'F1 World' will host a series of studio-curated scenarios that test even the most seasoned veteran. These will star some fan-favorite drivers, including George Russell (July 24), Fernando Alonso (July 31), Valtteri Bottas (August 8), and Oscar Piastri (August 22). 'F1 World' will continue to supply regular gameplay updates, earning players exclusive team and seasonal rewards, such as special edition liveries, driver helmets, race suits, and more."

"On July 25, F1 23 will launch 'Leagues' on Racenet via a new mobile app (available for iOS and Android). Players will be able to create, join, schedule, and manage custom multiplayer championships directly from their phones. 'On-Demand' league racing, giving players the flexibility to race without the need to schedule a specific date and time, and the re-introduction of AI to the grid to customize AI settings and difficulties in each league have been added to the platform. In the near future, telemetry data via the app will be enhanced, allowing racers to compare their time trial laps against their friends, rivals, and professional drivers."

"'F1 World' is just one of the exciting game modes available in F1 23. Alongside competing on every circuit for the 2023 season with all teams and drivers, players can live the drama of Formula 1 in 'Braking Point 2' and create their own legacy via the different single and multiplayer modes, including the widely popular My Team. Keeping up with the progress of the Championship and building on the game's authenticity, a Driver Ratings update has been released today with the help of F1 experts Anthony Davidson and Alex Jacques to better represent drivers' real-life performances from Monaco to Silverstone."

