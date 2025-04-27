Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 25, Formula 1

F1 25 Releases New Breaking Point 3 Cinematic Trailer

The latest trailer for F1 25 takes a different approach, as as they show off the cinematic trailer for the Breaking Point 3 storyline

Article Summary Discover F1 25's cinematic trailer for Breaking Point 3, showcasing new racers and dramatic narratives.

Pre-order F1 25 Iconic Edition for exclusive content and early access before the official release on May 30.

Experience the revamped My Team mode with enhanced responsibilities and authentic track visuals via LIDAR.

Stay tuned for more F1 25 gameplay innovations through the upcoming Deep Dive series.

EA Sports released a new trailer this week for F1 25, as we get a better look at what's to come in breaking Point 3. In case you haven't been playing the series, Breaking Point is a dramatic story within the game that follows the career of a racer for a particular team. This time around, we see how things have changed as some people have moved on, a new racer takes the wheel, and what will drive them all to the World Championship. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on May 30 for PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

F1 25

Take the spotlight in the latest installment of the fan-favorite story mode, Braking Point, with Konnersport now battling for championships, as a dramatic event throws the team into chaos. Braking Point now comes with multiple difficulty settings catering to returning vets and rookies making their F1 debuts. The on-track excitement ramps up with the upcoming event film of the summer, Apple Original Films' F1, launching worldwide in cinemas this June from Warner Bros. Pictures. Those who pre-order the F1 25 Iconic Edition can experience post-launch gameplay chapters inspired by the film featuring the APXGP team. F1 25 Iconic Edition players will also receive additional content, including 2025 season liveries for use in F1 24, and up to three days early access.

Popular game mode, My Team, receives its first significant overhaul, with players calling the shots as the owner of their F1 team. Take on new responsibilities before getting behind the wheel as either of the team's drivers. On track, F1 25 continues to innovate through the power of its EGO engine. Enabling increased circuit authenticity made possible through LIDAR technology, several tracks, and their surroundings are transformed with a more realistic look and feel. More details on the gameplay features and innovations will be revealed shortly through the F1 25 Deep Dive series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!