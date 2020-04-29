Face-Off Against The Last Black Desert Dragon In The Return Of Garmoth

This morning, Pearl Abyss launched a new update for Black Desert on consoles, as you will now see The Return Of Garmoth. The latest update for the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game will have players dealing with one of the greatest challenges to date. As everyone will now witness the return of the ancient foe of the people of Drieghan in the form of the Crimson Dragon, Garmoth. This is one of those enemies where there is no real way out of the hell ahead but to go through it, and you'll need to do it with some friendly faces. What's more, players will see new login rewards and a sale of the base game coming later this month to help people stay occupied during self-quarantine. You can read more about the new update below and see the full patch notes for the update here.

The Return of Garamoth – Adventurers can fight Garamoth in the latest Guild Boss battle in Black Desert on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Guilds who defeat the beast will be able to summon their own Garmoth using the Garamoth Scroll, and can come together to take down one of the fiercest bosses in the game.

Plus Ultra Login Rewards – Enjoy boosted login rewards with the Plus Ultra Login Rewards! Adventurers who log into the game daily from April 30 to May 17 will have a chance to receive a unique Gosphy pet and other awesome items.

Game Pass Leaving Soon Sale – Black Desert will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 15. All players who want to continue playing the game on Xbox One must purchase a copy of Black Desert. Luckily, Game Pass Adventurers can take advantage of our Game Pass Leaving Soon Sale, where users can get the game up to 70% off from May 1st to the 15th. If you miss that, there is an additional sale immediately afterward, the Opportunistic and Super Save Sales, where Adventurers can purchase Black Desert for 50% off from May 16 to 25.