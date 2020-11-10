Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Receives The Season 2.5 Update

Devolver Digital and Mediatonic have released a brand new update for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as we enter Season 2.5 today. The update isn't as huge as the initial Season 2 update that came a short time ago, but it's basically enough to help sustain players and keep the game rolling in a few new directions. The Season 2.5 update comes with a few new creations that will have you looking out for more than other players to cost you a game while you fight for qualification. According to the devs, the latest addition was inspired by the chaos of See Saw as Big Fans will challenge you to navigate rotating blades in a sky-high festival of precision tumbling. What's more, you're going to have to keep your eyes peeled to the skies a bit more than usual as it appears (from the photo below) there will be levels with randomly dropping fruit. We got more info on it below along with the latest trailer to show the season off in style.

The chaos of Season 2's medieval madness has extended to classic Fall Guys Rounds in a right old medieval mix up! From today, players will experience a huge range of Round remixes which turn expectations and well-trodden routes upside down! In addition to the new Rounds, a range of new features and improvements have also found their way into Season 2.5 based on community feedback and rigorous testing. For a detailed overview of the fixes, visit the Fall Guys blog. Part of this ongoing process includes the launch of the Fall Guys Public Issue Tracker , providing a one-stop location to see issues the team is investigating and flags which fixes are next to drop. Be sure to give it a peek!