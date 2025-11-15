Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallenstar, NebulaVoid Interactive

Fallenstar Launches First Public Playtest on Steam

You can join the playtest for the game Fallenstar right now, as it will run over the weekend totally free for anyone to play

Article Summary Fallenstar launches its first free public playtest on Steam, open till November 16.

Experience a roguelike metroidvania in a corporate apocalypse on planet 347TH2-Terminus.

Choose from multiple agent classes, each with unique skills, to tackle challenging procedural maps.

Unlock upgrades, face tactical combat, and uncover secrets in a world built on survival and obedience.

Indie game developer and publisher NebulaVoid Interactive has launched a new playtest for the game Fallenstar. After having shown off the game during Gamescom Asia, the team decided to open up the gfame's first playtest on Stea, this week, totally free for anyone to play, you just need to sign up for it on the game's page. You can check out more about it here before trying it for yourself, as the test will run until November 16.

Fallenstar

Fallenstar is a fast-paced roguelike metroidvania set in a ruined corporate apocalypse on planet 347TH2-Terminus. Embodying Aetherion's many replaceable agents, your mission is to push deeper into the wasteland, recover the fragments of "Project: Red Sun," and forge an infinite source of energy… while uncovering the truth hidden behind a collapsing system built on obedience and survival.

Armed with weapons and abilities, you'll face merciless encounters that test both strategy and reflexes. You will succeed, and you will fail, but you will always remain one of the many sacrifices "to the greater good". Distinct upgrades and permanent progression refine each run, while haunting pixel-art landscapes reveal a world scarred by exploitation and decay. In Fallenstar, every deployment is a gamble, and every death strengthens both your next attempt and the corporation that sent you.

Class Variety | Play as a different agent each run. Refine your expertise with the same class as before or pick a new one to experiment with their unique skills and weapons.

Play as a different agent each run. Refine your expertise with the same class as before or pick a new one to experiment with their unique skills and weapons. Roguelike Metroidvania Loop | Explore procedural maps, unlock new paths, and bring permanent upgrades back to the ship. Permadeath, evolving threats, and unlockable tech trees make every deployment a fresh gamble.

Explore procedural maps, unlock new paths, and bring permanent upgrades back to the ship. Permadeath, evolving threats, and unlockable tech trees make every deployment a fresh gamble. Tactical Combat | Fast-paced, unforgiving encounters that reward smart choices, reflexes, and gadget use.

Fast-paced, unforgiving encounters that reward smart choices, reflexes, and gadget use. Each run is a step toward progression | Every shot fired and gadget used feeds HDC's research, unlocking tech and upgrades for future deployments.

Every shot fired and gadget used feeds HDC's research, unlocking tech and upgrades for future deployments. Voices You Can't Ignore | The Crimson Gate's crew, 347TH2-Terminus's inhabitants and Cora, the onboard AI, offer aid, information… or lies. Every word they speak can change how you fight, survive, and uncover the truth.

