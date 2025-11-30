Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Absolutely Games, Fangtopia, Secret Mode

Fangtopia Releases Free Demo Available on Steam

You can play a demo of the upcoming relaxing builder/puzzle game Fangtopia, as it has been released totally free on Steam

Indie game developer Absolutely Games and publisher Secret Mode have released a new free demo for their upcoming game Fangtopia. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game has you playing as a haunting world builder character of sorts, as you'll create your own spooky realm using the tools at your disposal. It's not super challenging, meant more to be a relaxing title as you'll essentially solve puzzles and build the place up using different eerie landmarks, landscapes, open portals, friendly monsters, rails for the ghost train, and more. You can see more about it in the trailerr above as the demo is available right now on Steam.

Fangtopia

Fangtopia is a relaxing building/puzzle game about assembling spooky landscapes. Craft your eerily adorable pumpkin kingdom from a deck of tiles, and invite monster residents into your very own Halloween town! Escape reality and enjoy a care-free, scare-free world of charmingly offbeat treats. Draw terrain tiles from a deck and place them one at a time, earning bonus points for matching them into groups of the same type. Watch as your world connects together into a beautiful, believable landscape!

Use tile rotation to perfect your look and positioning, whilst trying to expand different terrain types and meet special goals – earning a lot of points in the process! As long as you have tiles to place, there's no limit to the size or scope of your creation. Score points to gain access to a wide array of landmarks, each of which brings a unique flavour to the world! Raise bubbling volcanoes, let loose possessed tractors in the fields, or invite the reclusive witch to make her home in the woods.

Assemble the right landscape around them to earn more tiles and extend your game, allowing you to build grander and greater kingdoms! As you expand, you'll discover portals; link them to their desired environment and you'll coax different monsters into your kingdom. Place their uniquely-shaped habitats in the world and watch as they go about their dastardly business! Weave a network of train tracks across your world and use junctions to expand your reach, allowing your spectral steam locomotive to explore every corner of your kingdom!

