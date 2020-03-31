Fantasy Flight Games Postpones New US Releases

Fantasy Flight Games has officially postponed all releases for its market in the United States through the end of April 2020, due to concerns about COVID-19, otherwise commonly known as Coronavirus.

Fantasy Flight Games Releases a Statement

From the press release found on the Fantasy Flight Games website:

Bringing the world's best tabletop games to you, our fans, is extremely important for Fantasy Flight Games, and nothing brings us more joy than to see all of you tearing into the latest game on release day. However, our single most important goal is the safety and well-being of our employees, retailers, and fans. Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, shelter-in-place orders, and the closure of non-essential businesses in many states, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all new releases in the United States, effective immediately through the end of April 2020. This will have a cascading effect, moving all announced products back at least one month. We are currently reevaluating our release schedule, and we'll be posting updates and adjusting the Upcoming page as we know more. As we all practice social distancing, we understand that tabletop games can be an essential part of that experience. However, if we continued with new releases through this tumultuous time, we would be doing a grave disservice to our retailers, many of whom have closed their doors for the duration of this pandemic, as well as our fans who may be unable to receive newly released products in many parts of the country. These changes are going into effect for the United States. However, due to the nature of this situation, different countries are taking different approaches. In other territories, please talk to your local retailers and distributors to learn about their plans for upcoming FFG product releases. Although we are pausing the release of new products, we continue to offer a full catalog of existing games that offer hours upon hours of entertainment. We are monitoring the situation as it continues to develop, and while we hope to return to regular releases in the first week of May, we will adjust these plans as necessary to support the financial well-being of our retailers and in accordance with current safety recommendations and protocols. In the meantime, we hope that you're able to take advantage of these weeks to try some games that may have slipped past you.

Fantasy Flight Games is making this decision to keep people from going to stores to buy their product and so their employees can stay home where it's safe. This is the right call for all involved. This is obviously a very turbulent time for everyone, from players of games of all sorts to distributors and retailers alike, and all the way up to the companies themselves. It's vital to remember during these troubles that these companies are trying their best for the good of everyone's health to keep people from going out. This is important. Stay home, folks, and stay safe!