Farming Simulator 22 Adds Sixth Free Content Update GIANTS Software has a new free update ready for you to download for Farming Simulator 22, with new tractor and bailing gear.

GIANTS Software has released a new free update for Farming Simulator 22 this week, the sixth of its kind as they continue to improve the game. First off, the update is adding a couple of new vehicles for you to choose from, which will provide you with new options for tractors to get the work done, as well as some options for different kinds of bailing equipment. Just in case you want to change things up and get more out of the game with different loads. The team also confirmed the Year 2 Season Pass is available as we speak and ready to provide more content options for those willing to pay for it. We got the details below and a new trailer showing off the latest content.

New Tractors & Baling Equipment

After the recent release of the Göweil Pack, introducing a variety of machines and features in regards to pressing and baling more resources than ever, now the sixth content update adds some variety in the baling section for everyone. Included are multiple bale presses from Fendt and Massey Ferguson. With the Fendt Rotana 160 V Combi and Fendt Squadra 1290 N UD, two modern and innovative round and square bale presses are added to the virtual dealership. Massey Ferguson does not only bring new baling equipment, but two powerful and reliable tractors to operate them with, too: The Massey Ferguson MF 6S and MF 7S Series come in handy to operate the MF RB 4160V Protec round bale press and the MF 2370 Ultra HD, one of the most powerful presses to produce square bales.

More and More Content for Farming Simulator 22

With patch 1.9.1 and this sixth content update, GIANTS Software continues to expand the Farming Simulator 22 experience. A Year 2 Season Pass is available, which includes four packs and an expansion – fans save up to 30% compared to getting the content separately.