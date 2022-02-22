Farming Simulator 22 Announces New DLC Coming In March

GIANTS Software has revealed details of a new DLC pack coming to Farming Simulator 22, which will drop in late March. Being called the Antonio Carraro Pack, this DLC will give you smaller and more maneuverable vehicles that will give you better chances to harvest grapes and olives in tight spaces. These are very specific to those crops and won't serve many purposes in other areas unless you just wanna fool around with them, but it will get the job done where you need them to. You can read more about the pack below as it will be released on March 22nd, 2022.

More Machinery For Grapes And Olives: With the Antonio Carraro Pack, GIANTS Software emphasizes grapes and olives, two of the new crops in Farming Simulator 22. "When Farming Simulator 22 launched, we instantly got positive feedback from our fans in regard to the new crops", comments Thomas Frey, Creative Director at GIANTS Software. "We're proud to build on that, together with Antonio Carraro, a leading expert in creating solutions for farmers working in specialized agricultural fields. Together, we enrich virtual vineyards and orchards with even more dynamic gameplay."

Specialized Equipment From Italy: All the new additions to the vehicle fleet allow players to operate with extreme maneuverability in special conditions, where other tractors can't handle the terrain with steep gradients and narrow spaces. A variety of tractors are included: the classic Supertigre 635, the versatile TTR 7600 Infinity or the articulated reversible quadtrack flagship, the MACH 4 R. Antonio Carraro tractors offer extremely compact construction combined with tight turning circles and optimal visibility to all sides, allowing you to reach every single vine and grove. Especially useful are reversible driving seats, allowing farmers to change direction in an instant. Also included are the TGF 10900 R, the TONY 10900 SR / TR / TTR as well as the TTR 4400 and the Tigrecar 3200.