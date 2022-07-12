Farming Simulator 22 Reveals Platinum Edition & New Expansion

GIANTS Software revealed that Farming Simulator 22 will be getting a Platinum Edition as well as a new expansion shortly. This edition of the game will come with a number of new additions including new brands, new machines, a new map, and more. This includes a slew of new vehicles from Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo Trucks as part of their new partnership. There will also be a number of new gameplay mechanics and enhancements added as part of this edition and an update to come to current owners. You can read more about it below as this version of the game will release on PC and consoles on November 15th, 2022.

IMPEX, John Deere, Koller, Komatsu, Pfanzelt, Schwarzmüller, and many other brands alongside Volvo Group are represented in the expansion with more than 40 authentic vehicles and tools to enrich the farming and forestry experience. That includes the Volvo L200H High Lift wheel loader that was only recently unveiled to the public, the John Deere 843L-II and the John Deere FD55 wheeled feller buncher. More machines will be announced soon. Adding Silverrun Forest, inspired by the Pacific Northwest with its woody landscapes, the Platinum Expansion extends Farming Simulator 22 with a new map and many new possibilities: Players grab tree markers to take on new forestry missions, plant new types of trees and even build a boat at the shipyard and other evolving projects – as Silverrun Forest is rife with points of interest and production chains that develop based on the delivery of logs.

"What we cultivated here by reaching platinum state, is the most extensive and diversified virtual farming experience the genre has to offer", comments Boris Stefan, Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software. In the Platinum Edition, more than 500 authentic machines and tools by over 100 renowned agricultural manufacturers from all over the world are at the players' disposal to take on agriculture, forestry and animal husbandry.