Farming Simulator 25 Reveals New NEXAT Pack Coming This March

Farming Simulator 25 has a number of new additions coming next month, as the team revealed the NEXAT Pack, due out this March

Article Summary NEXAT Pack brings cutting-edge farming tech to Farming Simulator 25, arriving March 11.

Experience the world's first holistic crop system with versatile machines from top brands.

Grow 25 crops, raise livestock, and explore stunning global landscapes in Farming Simulator 25.

Enjoy enhanced graphics, GPS-assisted steering, and accessibility in the latest GIANTS Engine 10.

GIANTS Software revealed a new pack of content on the way to Farming Simulator 25, as the NEXAT Pack will arrive next month. The NESAT system is designed to bring farmers some of the most advanced agricultural machines to their farms, helping them in new ways in a digital age while adding efficiency to cultivating and harvesting. This pack will add several machines and more to the mix, so you get to use them in the game. We have more details and images below, as it will be released on March 11.

NEXAT Pack

NEXAT, an acronym for "Next Generation Agriculture Technology," is the world's first holistic crop production system. Engineered by the German manufacturer of the same name, the system is based on a strong, versatile carrier vehicle with a remarkably high working width that can handle all arable tasks from tillage, seeding, planting, fertilization, crop protection, and harvesting. Letting real and virtual farmers integrate various interchangeable modules into the wide-span carrier aims to reduce the total number of required machines. That way, the all-in-one machine makes crop production simpler, faster, more efficient, and more sustainable.

The NEXCO harvesting module and implement modules from leading agricultural brands for spraying, seeding, fertilizing, and more are included next to the carrier vehicle. The NEXAT Pack includes seven brands and 12 machines to offer a wide range of possibilities and a well-balanced selection. In addition to NEXAT and its state-of-the-art system, Einböck, Geringhoff, and Väderstad are also represented. At the same time, DAMMANN, Evers Agro, and Wienhoff join the Farming Simulator series for the first time.

Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – it's your farm, you decide! Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions!

Weather-Changing, Ground-Deforming Atmosphere: Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light!

Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light! Asian Farming, New Crops & Animals: Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too!

Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too! Authentic Machinery – GPS Activated: Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology!

Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology! Quality-of-Farming Improvements: Feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade: Improved graphics and physics based on the latest GIANTS Engine 10 refine the experience. Improved accessibility and quality-of-life features make Farming Simulator 25 the most beginner-friendly way to start your life as a newfound or returning farmer. If that's not enough, download developer-tested user creations from the in-game ModHub!

