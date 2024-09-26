Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Unveils New Hutan Pantai Map

Farming Simulator 25 revealed a brand new map during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, as players got a taste of the new Hutan Pantai map

The new map features rice crops, specialized equipment, and water buffalo for an authentic farming experience.

Explore a harbor, mountainous backdrops, and winding roads; new environments add variety and challenges.

Partnership with SEGA highlights the game's expansion into the Asian market, promising immersive gameplay.

GIANTS Software has released a new trailer and images for a new map in Farming Simulator 25, as the team revealed the new Hutan Pantai map at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show. This is the first Asia-based map to be added to the franchise, bringing with it new crops, new challenges, and new equipment that you'll need to make any form there grow. We have more info form the team below as you can enjoy the other visuals here. Farming Simulator 25 will be released on November 12.

Farming Simulator 25 – Hutan Pantai

In addition to North American and European maps, Hutan Pantai offers virtual farmers a completely new farming environment. With two types of rice, specialized equipment for planting and harvesting, and water buffalo roaming the corrals, the newly unveiled map is the ideal playground to showcase the new farming technology added to the game. Traditional environmental influences meet modern technology in Hutan Pantai: Farmers explore a bustling harbor overlooking the sea; enjoy a mountainous backdrop with snow-capped peaks in the distance; drive on winding roads that lead from a city of tall buildings to a small village or to a remote temple where collectibles are treasured. While the TGS Trailer already leaves an atmospheric Impression, the new map is now playable for the first time. From September 26-29, Farming Simulator 25 will be presented with gaming stations to give attendees a preview of the new game and Hutan Pantai.

"We are incredibly proud to see the Farming Simulator brand grow in the Asian market," said Boris Stefan, Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software. "Having SEGA on board as a reliable, forward-thinking partner and well-established institution in this important market has us excited. Just as excited as our fans around the world who are waiting to immerse themselves in Asian agriculture with Farming Simulator 25."

