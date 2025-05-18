Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Will Add Ford Vehicles This June

Ford is finally getting in on the Farming Simulator 25 action, as they have offered up several vehicles to the next content pack

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 introduces Ford vehicles in the new Plains & Prairies Pack launching June 3.

Drive iconic Ford 976 and 1156 Versatile tractors, plus new machines from GEA and Trout River brands.

Enhanced gameplay features include pneumatic sprayers, realistic trailers, and functional lift axles.

Get the Plains & Prairies Pack standalone or as part of the Year 1 Season Pass for extra savings.

GIANTS Software announced a new set of vehicles coming to Farming Simulator 25, as Ford is finally getting in on the action with some of their own vehicles. The new Plains & Prairies Pack will add several new machines to the mix, including several from the Ford brand of vehicles for you to work with. The content will be made available on June 3 as a standalone purchase or as part of the Year 1 Season Pass, as we have more details about what you'll get in it below.

Farming Simulator 25 – Plains & Prairies Pack

As one of the most renowned big players of industrialization, Ford's arrival in this ensemble of brands is accompanied by legendary machines and starts an exciting new chapter for virtual farmers. They can take the wheel of the Ford 976 & 1156 Versatile – two iconic agricultural vehicles produced between 1988 and 1993, that remain loved and reliable today. The Plains & Prairies Pack features three new brands – Ford, GEA, and Trout River – alongside returning favorites such as Brandt, Fendt, International, Salford, Väderstad, and Versatile. More highlights are marked by the formidable Versatile 1080 "Big Roy" and the cutting-edge pneumatic sprayers, the Fendt Rogator 900 and Salford Independent Series 1260.

Attention to detail is improved as well: Pneumatic sprayers allow farmers to spread solid fertilizer, trailers have realistic moving covers to protect harvested crops, and functional lift axles increase maneuverability, especially when towing the largest manure tanker in the game: the GEA STR 447. Farming Simulator 25 is available now for PC, Mac, PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. A Year 1 Season Pass is obtainable, which includes the Plains & Prairies Pack, two more packs and a major expansion – fans save up to 25% compared to getting the content separately. GIANTS Software will also continue to release free content updates and user-generated content on the official ModHub.

