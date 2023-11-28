Posted in: Games, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Fashion Dreamer

Fashion Dreamer To Receive New Update Next Week

XSEED Games confirmed a new update is coming to Fashion Dreamer, as the game will be getting some new additions and upgrades.

Article Summary XSEED Games announces Fashion Dreamer Version 1.2 update for December 5, 2023.

Winter Update brings new patterns, items, and outfit curation features to the game.

Limited Time Fair introduces Fantasy theme with butterfly dream motif items.

New Muse Notebook and Lookbook for players, plus Ciào magazine collaboration tees.

XSEED Games and Marvelous Inc. revealed a new update is coming to the Nintendo Switch fashion game, Fashion Dreamer. The game will be getting a Winter Update, which technically will be known as Version 1.2, set to go live on December 5, 2023. This will add a ton of new content to the game, as you'll have access to new patterns, new items, and a few new ways to curate outfits. As well as a massive crossover with Ciào, a popular monthly girls' manga magazine in Japan. We have the details for you here and a trailer to show it off.

"The Fashion Dreamer Winter Update will introduce new patterns, Muse parts, showroom furniture and photo frames, growing the wardrobe available to Muses as they find their freshest fits and show off their unique styles in the showroom. Some of these new looks are available through the Limited Time Fair, a free in-game system to support every influencer in Eve with a fresh set of objectives for them to complete each month, earning them useful items and patterns. Designed with approachable objectives respectful of players' time, the first Limited Time Fair features a Fantasy theme with nearly two dozen items in a butterfly dream motif."

"Designers will also be able to explore the all-new Muse Notebook, an in-game journal that will record players' memories of the Muses they've met in-game in case they'd like to look back for inspiration from past encounters; and the Lookbook, where players can save and name their favorite outfits for a quick change of clothing or to share with followers. Finally, all Muses will receive T-shirts made in collaboration with 'Naisho No Lily' (written by Fujita Hasumi), which is being serialized in Ciào Deluxe; and 'Shining!' (written by Nao Maita), which is being serialized in Ciào's main magazine; and a T-shirt and Photo Egg frame made in collaboration with Ciào."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!