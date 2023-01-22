Fashion Police Squad Receives February Console Release Date You have the right... to remain stylish. Fashion Police Squad receives an official release date for consoles next month.

No More Robots and indie developer Mopeful Games have officially given Fashion Police Squad a proper release date for consoles next month. The game has already been a pretty decent hit on PC as it was released this past August. Now you'll have a chance to apprehend, detain, and fix the style of many a fashion criminal on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. This is basically the same game you already know, with all of the updates and content its received so far included. Check out the latest trailer below as the game drops on February 2nd, 2023.

"Calling all officers! I've got a Fashion Crime in Progress, and I'm mobilizing all Fashion Police Squad members. Grab your Belt of Justice and your Tailormade Sewing Machine; we've got some Fashion Justice to dispense! Fashion Police Squad is a humorous Retro FPS where you fight against fashion crime using attire-enhancing weaponry. Clean the streets of socks in sandals as Sergeant Des, and experience a single-player story full of fabulous characters, dazzling encounters, and fierce runway shows! Each fashion crime has a fashion solution, and you'll need to choose between your weapons carefully to fix each fashion faux pas! Each enemy needs something, be it a splash of color or all the seams taken in, so you'll need to switch to and use the right weapons for the right situations! Picking the wrong weapon will do nothing to your enemies, so time to choose wisely!"

Pit yourself against all kinds of Fashion Crimes, from saggy pants to neon brights.

Utilize a specialized weapons arsenal, including weaponized Sock Gnomes.

Jump, climb and swing your way around Trendopolis to uncover its secrets.

Fight against the biggest, baddest bosses in the fashion industry.

Solve the mystery of the resurgence of Fashion Crime and take out the villains at the top.