Fast Travel Games Unveils New VR Publishing Arm

Fast Travel Games officially announced this morning that they have launched a new VR publishing arm as part of their expanded studio. The company has already set up their VR development as the primary focus of their company, but this new move cuts out the work of seeking a publisher as they will now release in-house games on their own, as well as other VR titles from other developers. It was also announced that Patrick Liu, a 15-year vet who was most recently the Head of Games at Mojang Studios will head up the new arm as their Head of Publishing. What's more, the company is actively looking for games to publish letting people know they can reach out at publishing@fasttravelgames.com with a game description, launch window, estimated total budget, videos and gif showing it off, and a playable prototype if you have one. We have a few quotes from this morning's announcement for you here.

"We've been fully committed to VR since founding the studio in 2016, and in that time we've collected experiences, expertise, and connections that are of huge value to smaller VR devs trying to find success in this market" said Fast Travel Games CEO Oskar Burman, "VR is still a developing medium, and we want to use what we've learned and accomplished to contribute to its expansion and help bring more great games to market. Right now we're experiencing a turning point for VR, with consumer interest growing and technology becoming more accessible than ever before, due in no small part to the success of Oculus Quest and Quest 2. While we will continue to develop and publish games on all major platforms, Quest has changed the game. For our most recent launch, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, Quest has accounted for 90% of sales since launch. VR gaming will only continue to grow and expand, and we look forward to working with other developers to bring their visions to life on Quest and all VR platforms."

"I was thrilled to hear that Fast Travel Games is expanding to offer publishing! It's a great way to extend the support and connections they have developed over the years to smaller development teams," said Jenny Nordenborg, CEO of Neat Corporation. "From our experience collaborating with Fast Travel Games on Budget Cuts 2, we can confidently say this is an amazing opportunity for newer studios, and expect to see a few VR hits come out of their publishing arm!"