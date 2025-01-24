Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Announces February Open Beta

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves has an Open Beta on the way for PC and consoles, offering limited content, set to take place in late February

Article Summary Join the Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Open Beta on PC and consoles, February 20-24.

Experience the debut of the innovative REV System with thrilling new battle mechanics.

Enjoy evolved classic battle systems like Combination Attacks and Just Defense.

Choose control schemes tailored for novices and seasoned players alike.

SNK announced a new Open beta for Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, which will take place next month, giving players an expanded version of the game. The Open Beta will be available to PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam players, giving them their first time to play the game at home instead of at a convention. The beta will come with a select number of characters as well as a couple of levels to play across, but not a lot of bonus features. You can sign up for it on the game's website, as it will take place from February 20-24.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

