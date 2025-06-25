Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Run, Fatal Run 2089, MNSTR Studio

Fatal Run 2089 Announced For Release Sometime This Fall

Fatal Run 2089, a reimagining of the original Atari game, had been confirmed for release on PC and consoles later this Fall

Race through 20 post-apocalyptic levels featuring branching paths, shortcuts, and explosive action.

Face off against fierce vehicular enemies, powerful boss fights, and beat the ticking ARC decay timer.

Choose from seven vehicles, four co-pilots, 63 enhancements, and random elements for each run.

Atari and MNSTR Studio revealed their next game, Fatal Run 2089, will be released this Fall for PC and consoles, although a formal date has not been locked in yet. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a reimagining of the company's original Fatal Run, originally released back in 1990. The news comes with a brand-new trailer, which you can check out here, as we wait for an official release date to drop.

Fatal Run 2089

Atari's Fatal Run 2089 delivers over-the-top driving action across a post-apocalyptic landscape. You'll be drifting into hairpin turns while traveling at insane speeds across 20 levels, each with branching paths, shortcuts, and explosive set pieces. Not challenging enough? You'll be fighting off the road rage of vehicular enemies intent on stopping you. You can take them out with an arsenal of weapons, or just smash them off the road with brute force. And all of that while the timer is ticking: The ARC, the key to saving humanity, is always losing integrity over time, but good driving and aggressive play will regain it, just like a classic arcade timer.

How did this come to pass? After a comet struck Earth and flooded the atmosphere with radiation, people everywhere got sick and new factions emerged to replace the traditional world order. A new power-elite has risen in the chaotic aftermath of the cataclysm, and they are intent on stopping you from upending the new status quo. You have been recruited by a group of dedicated scientists called the Engineers to deliver ARCs, a clean energy solution that pulls radiation out of the atmosphere, to key population centers across the globe. You must get behind the wheel and deliver ARCs to reverse the effects before it's too late. This is your Fatal Run.

20 levels across four landscapes with branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces

Four larger-than-life boss fights that will each provide a unique challenge to players

Classic arcade progression challenges you to beat the clock, or ARC decay, or it's back to the start

63 different enhancements that can be dropped or appear in shops and 27 randomized add variety and unpredictability to each run

4 co-pilots with different skills and personalities add extra character to your adventure and ways to shape your playstyle

Tailor your approach to one of seven vehicles with distinct performance characteristics: weave in and out of danger with a light ride or barrel through enemies with a heavy one. But you can only choose one car per run, no mid-trip switching.

