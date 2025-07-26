Posted in: Games, Survios, Video Games | Tagged: 20th Century Games, alien, Alien Rogue Incursion - Part One Evolved Edition, Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition Drops SDCC Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One: Evolved Edition, which was released at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Article Summary Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One: Evolved Edition unveils its SDCC 2025 trailer for PS5 and PC release.

Play as Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks, battling Xenomorphs on the planet Purdan in an original story.

Explore Gemini Exoplanet Solutions’ haunted facility, using classic Alien weapons and a synth companion.

Optimized for PC with 60 fps, 3D audio, adaptive triggers, and cinematic visuals for a true Alien experience.

Survios and 20th Century Games released a new trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition during San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The trailer gives a better perspective of the work that was done to take the original VR title and format it for both PS5 and PC, giving players the experience of fighting off Xenomorphs in a thrilling original action adventure story set within the Alien universe. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be out on September 30, 2025.

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition

Set in the Alien universe, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One sees players suit up as rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a mission to the planet Purdan (LV-354) in search of a former squadmate. After a sudden attack, Zula and her Synthetic companion, Davis 01 find themselves in Gemini Exoplanet Solutions' hauntingly desolate Castor's Cradle research facility. Equipped with iconic weapons and gear like the Pulse Rifle and Motion Tracker, players will explore the depths of the Xenomorph-infested facility in search of answers, quickly discovering the danger that lurks around every corner. Gather intel and supplies and learn about the Cradle's former inhabitants on a journey to unlock the mysteries of what went so wrong.

Sent to investigate a distress call on the remote planet Purdan, Zula uncovers a secret Weyland-Yutani blacksite overrun by deadly Xenomorphs. Stalking, hunting, and attacking at every turn, these Xenomorphs' ferocity is matched only by their unpredictability. Aided by your synth companion, Davis 01, fight and survive using your weapons, skills, and sheer determination against a deadly Xenomorph incursion in this gripping original story. Rebuilt for PC with stunning visuals, 60 fps, 3D audio, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers, Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition delivers a cinematic action experience that makes you truly feel like you're inside the world of Alien.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!