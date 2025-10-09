Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Announces Season 19: Haunted Masquerade

Overwatch 2 has reveraled the latest season coming this month, as Season 19: Haunted Masquerade brings Halloween back to the game

Article Summary Overwatch 2 Season 19: Haunted Masquerade unleashes Halloween fun and Junkenstein's Revenge returns.

Wear mystical masks for buffs, unlock lore-themed combos, and dive into a brand new haunted game mode.

Battle Pass rewards include Mythic and Legendary skins like Divine Druid Lifeweaver and Vampire Kiriko.

Shop collections feature Archangel and Spirit skins, plus new maps, gadgets, and All-Star Cassidy skin.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details about the next season of Overwatch 2, as Halloween comes back in Season 19: Haunted Masquerade. Many of the old-school events from the season will return, including the ever-popular but challenging Junkenstein's Revenge, as well as new events and modes to take part in, and new cosmetics. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the season launches on October 14, 2025.

Overwatch 2 – Season 19: Haunted Masquerade

It's spooky time! The Haunted Masquerade is Season 19's costumed centerpiece. Teams can don the mystical masks of each other's Heroes, each granting buffs that can flip the fight for friends or foes in these fun new compositions. You'll have the chance to dress up as any actively allied Heroes and acquire special abilities based on whose mask you wear in the spectral spectacle. But here's the real trick: some masks grant special benefits when paired with specific lore-linked Heroes, pulling from iconic Overwatch moments like Reinhardt and Brigitte bracing their shields together. That means some masks are more than power or plays, they're a chance to catch a glimpse of your Heroes' stories and channel their bonds for the win. Experiment with a visaged variety in these frightful festivities, as creativity and synergy set the tone to twisted fun for this new haunted Halloween mode!

Haunted Masquerade: Get your costume ready! Teams can don mystical masks of each other's Heroes, granting buffs that can flip the fight for friends or foes. Junkenstein's Revenge and Wrath of the Bride also return.

Get your costume ready! Teams can don mystical masks of each other's Heroes, granting buffs that can flip the fight for friends or foes. Stadium: Torbjörn, Hazard, and Sojourn join the fray, the new Busan Sanctuary Control map, and new seasonal ranks debut with the All-Star Cassidy skin up for grabs. Major updates include… An Armory upgrade where Items and Builds now have dedicated sub-tabs, filters, and faster search tools. Gadgets! Select one per match, and deploy them during a single, tide-turning moment.

Torbjörn, Hazard, and Sojourn join the fray, the new Busan Sanctuary Control map, and new seasonal ranks debut with the All-Star Cassidy skin up for grabs. Get You Costume Ready With S19's Battle Passes: The Premium Battle Pass includes Divine Druid Lifeweaver Mythic Skin , a radiant guardian reborn in glowing Biolight, and Kiriko's Spirit Keeper Mythic Weapon Skin , kunai that blaze with spectral foxfire and ancient flame. A second Mythic Skin , Cyber Fuel Junkrat, will arrive mid-season. Legendary costumes include Oni Cassidy, Mermonster Wuyang, Vampire Moira, Ninja Sombra, and One-eyed Wilheim Reinhardt. Epic skins like Cursed Woods Echo, Cursed Teddy Zenyatta, and Cursed Candle Torbjörn round out the ghastly guest list. The Ultimate Battle Pass gives you the Premium Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, plus the Vampire Kiriko and R-7K Preserver Ramattra Legendary costume skins.

Shop Collections: Still undecided on your costume? The Shop has you covered with Archangel skins for Mercy, Freja, Genji, Baptiste, Pharah, and Sigma, available October 14-27. If you prefer a spookier costume, from October 28 to November 10, the Spirit Collection includes skins drawn from folklore for Kiriko, Ashe, Reaper, Widowmaker, and Roadhog.



