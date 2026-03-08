Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Fatekeeper, Paraglacial

Fatekeeper Releases Extended Gameplay Reveal Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming first-person RPG Fatekeeper, as the developers reveal more of the gameplay to come

Article Summary Watch Fatekeeper's new extended gameplay video showcasing environments, combat, and magic systems.

Explore a handcrafted world filled with ancient ruins, hidden lore, relics, and challenging foes.

Engage in skill-based combat with melee, magic, and adaptive tactics that shape your adventure.

Customize your build with meaningful choices in weapons, armor, spells, and unique progression paths.

Developer Paraglacial and publisher THQ Nordic released a new video this week for Fatekeeper, giving players an extended look at the gameplay. This is over eight minutes' worth of content from the devs, as they show off a good chunk of the environment and dungeons, enemies, mechanics, and combat from the first-person RPG title. It actually looks really good and it will be interesting to see when we can play a sample of it. Enjoy the video above as the game currently has no launch plans set yet.

Fatekeeper

Venture into a handcrafted world where ruins whisper of past cataclysms. Master the art of sword and sorcery and forge your path with relics, spells, and choices that shape who you become in this first-person RPG.

A Handcrafted World: While Fatekeeper follows a focused narrative path, the world invites exploration. From ancient battlegrounds, vast underground caverns, and serene forests to crumbling sanctuaries forgotten by time, each area rewards curiosity with hidden lore, forgotten relics, and unexpected encounters.

While Fatekeeper follows a focused narrative path, the world invites exploration. From ancient battlegrounds, vast underground caverns, and serene forests to crumbling sanctuaries forgotten by time, each area rewards curiosity with hidden lore, forgotten relics, and unexpected encounters. Melee & Magic: Battle a wide variety of foes, each with distinct patterns, strengths, and weaknesses. Success demands both skill and preparation. Engage in reactive melee combat, unleash spells with precision, and adapt your tactics on the fly. Your build matters—but so does how you wield it.

Battle a wide variety of foes, each with distinct patterns, strengths, and weaknesses. Success demands both skill and preparation. Engage in reactive melee combat, unleash spells with precision, and adapt your tactics on the fly. Your build matters—but so does how you wield it. Progression: Fatekeeper offers rich progression mechanics that go far beyond surface-level stats. Build and refine your character with meaningful choices across combat styles, attributes, and spell schools. Whether you lean into raw strength, nimble precision, or devastating sorcery, the game supports a wide range of viable and unique builds.

Fatekeeper offers rich progression mechanics that go far beyond surface-level stats. Build and refine your character with meaningful choices across combat styles, attributes, and spell schools. Whether you lean into raw strength, nimble precision, or devastating sorcery, the game supports a wide range of viable and unique builds. Armor & Weapons: Discover, loot, and master a wide variety of weapons, armor, and artifacts. Customize your loadout to suit your playstyle, and experiment with powerful combinations to overcome increasingly challenging enemies. Every item matters—and the right gear can be the difference between victory and ruin."

